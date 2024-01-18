Former Wasps lock Theo Vukasinovic seals MLR move

Major League Rugby newcomers Rugby Football Club Los Angeles have confirmed the signing of former Wasps lock Theo Vukašinovi? for the upcoming season.

Ahead of their league debut in California, having previously been Rugby ATL in Atlanta, Rugby FC Los Angeles have recruited the 27-year-old.

The 6ft 5in lock spent the second half of last season with Doncaster Knights in the Championship, having joined them after Wasps went into administration in November 2022. He left the Yorkshire club at the end of the season though, and went on to represent Northampton Saints as a guest player during pre-season.

Rugby FC Los Angeles get their MLR season underway on March 3 against the Utah Warriors at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

After unveiling the move from Atlanta to Los Angeles in December, CEO of RFCLA Pete Sickle said: “We are excited to bring Major League Rugby back to Los Angeles. Under the head coaching leadership of Steve Brett, RFCLA will serve as another incredible professional sports asset to the West Coast. We look forward to partnering with AEG and others to foster the growth of the game of rugby on a more elevated level in the Greater Los Angeles community.”