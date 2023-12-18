Former Wales and Lions lock Brian Price dies aged 86

Former Wales and Newport captain Brian Price has died at the age of 86.

The lock was capped 32 times by Wales between 1961 and 1969, captaining them to Triple Crown success in 1965 and 1969. He also represented the British & Irish Lions in 1966, playing in four Tests of their tour of Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Prior to earning his first cap for Wales in 1961, Price was part of a victorious Barbarians side against South Africa.

Price represented Newport 252 times, captaining them to an historic win over the All Blacks in 1963 at Rodney Parade- the only loss of their entire 36-match tour of Great Britain, Ireland and France.

His former club paid tribute to him on X, writing: “We are extremely saddened to hear that Brian Price, one of the greatest players to have worn the Black & Amber jersey, has passed away.

“A native of Deri near Bargoed, Brian joined Newport in 1960 and made 252 appearances in Black & Amber. His finest hour in the jersey came in 1963 when he captained Newport to the famous victory against the All Blacks before a packed house at Rodney Parade.

“Having played 32 times for Wales and captained the national team to their Triple Crown wins in 1965 and 1969, Brian also played in all four tests for the British & Irish Lions on their 1966 tour. He later become one of the first inductees into our Hall of Fame in 2013.

“We send our sincere condolences to Brian’s family, friends and everyone privileged enough to have known him.”