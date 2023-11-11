Finn Russell goes full villain mode with cheeky gesture to Gloucester fans

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell played a crucial role in Bath’s stunning comeback victory against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday night, punctuating the triumph with a cheeky ‘shushing’ gesture aimed at the boisterous Shed Head faithful.

Trailing by 10 points after a one-sided first half, Bath orchestrated an impressive second-half resurgence to seal a 45-27 win, with Russell’s on-field performance grabbing the spotlight at Kingsholm.

The Scottish standoff, not one to shy away from the limelight, turned towards the infamous Shed crowd after successfully converting a crucial kick.

In response to the earlier jeers, Russell provocatively placed his finger to his lips, silencing the detractors and adding a theatrical element to the match.

Shhhing the Shed? Finn Russell is a brave man on his first visit to Kingsholm ? Watch live on @rugbyontnt ? #GallagherPrem | #GLOvBAT | @BathRugby pic.twitter.com/t7UwbgjiDK — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) November 10, 2023

TNT’s commentator acknowledged Russell’s audacity, describing him as “a brave man” for directly engaging with the fervent Shed Heads. Bath head coach, Johann van Graan, lauded Russell’s contribution, emphasizing his seamless integration into the team and his instrumental role in the comeback.

“Finn is a brilliant team man and he’s fitted in so well,” Van Graan commented after the game. “It was a fantastic performance. That’s the best we’ve been this season, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Bath currently sit top of the Gallagher Premiership on 17 points, although they have a game in hand over second-placed Exeter Chiefs.