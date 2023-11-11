Select Edition

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 7 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Finn Russell goes full villain mode with cheeky gesture to Gloucester fans

By Ian Cameron
Finn Russell enjoying himself in Kingsholm - PA

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell played a crucial role in Bath’s stunning comeback victory against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday night, punctuating the triumph with a cheeky ‘shushing’ gesture aimed at the boisterous Shed Head faithful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailing by 10 points after a one-sided first half, Bath orchestrated an impressive second-half resurgence to seal a 45-27 win, with Russell’s on-field performance grabbing the spotlight at Kingsholm.

The Scottish standoff, not one to shy away from the limelight, turned towards the infamous Shed crowd after successfully converting a crucial kick.

In response to the earlier jeers, Russell provocatively placed his finger to his lips, silencing the detractors and adding a theatrical element to the match.

TNT’s commentator acknowledged Russell’s audacity, describing him as “a brave man” for directly engaging with the fervent Shed Heads. Bath head coach, Johann van Graan, lauded Russell’s contribution, emphasizing his seamless integration into the team and his instrumental role in the comeback.

“Finn is a brilliant team man and he’s fitted in so well,” Van Graan commented after the game. “It was a fantastic performance. That’s the best we’ve been this season, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Bath currently sit top of the Gallagher Premiership on 17 points, although they have a game in hand over second-placed Exeter Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
