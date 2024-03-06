Ex-England player likens 'destructive' van der Merwe to Jonah Lomu

Former England out-half Toby Flood has likened Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe to the legendary Jonah Lomu, the late All Blacks winger who caused destruction on playing fields around the world during his career.

England felt the wrath of van der Merwe on February 24 as he became the first Scottish player to score a try hat-trick in the Calcutta Cup match, contributing hugely to his team’s 30-21 Guinness Six Nations win.

That victory was the second this year for the Scots, creating the appetising potential for securing four wins from five in the championship. Ahead of their round four trip to Italy on Saturday, Flood told Lucky Block: “Van der Merwe is brilliant. He is developing into a world-class wing.

“He is huge, quick, incredibly powerful and a real physical specimen. He has that feel for the game too. He understands the game and knows where to be at the right time. It shows how he has matured and how his relationship with Finn (Russell) is almost telepathic. That sets him apart now.

“Just like the late Jonah Lomu, he is big, powerful, fast and almost balletic. The worst people to defend I found were those that were big and could run over you but could also run around you and sidestep you.

“As a defender, you would never be quite sure what to do; plant your feet and brace for the impact or they dance around you. If you keep moving they can run over the top of you. He is very destructive.”

The Calcutta Cup hat-trick has van der Merwe poised to take the all-time try-scoring record from Stuart Hogg. The retired full-back signed off with 27 tries and van der Merwe is now set to pounce on 26 following his exploits against England.

“I was watching the game at the stadium with Stuart Hogg who was getting quite agitated that his try-scoring record for Scotland was coming under threat from Duhan.”