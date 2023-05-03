Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The NZ midfielder who could have proved the difference

2

Warren Gatland explains shock axing of 2021 Lions starter

3

Gloucester leaver Jordy Reid has named his new club

4

Exclusive: England to name John Mitchell as new women's head coach

5

The Jonny Gray injury update that will disappoint Gregor Townsend

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Jono Ross: 'People said I was going to a nothing club'

Sale Sharks totem Jono Ross has his say on the salary cap, fan abuse and Premiership owners as he explains his decision to retire.

RugbyPass+ Home

Rugby World Cup 2021 News

Parliament, a concert and a food festival scheduled for Black Ferns' victory tour

Ruahei Demant and Ardie Savea recognised as NZ's best at annual awards

'I thought that they were joking': Demant reflects on shock captaincy call-up and World Cup

Thompson eyeing return after World Cup Final red card

More RWC21 More News

Trending Video

When Scott "Razor" Robertson met Joe Marler | Being Barbarians

Two of the rugby world's great characters came together for the Barbarians last November, Scott Robertson told the typically unorthodox story of his first chat with Joe Marler.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

All hail Nick Abendanon, a rare talent overlooked by England but adored in France
s
steve 15 minutes ago

Great player, have to agree whenever I saw him playing he just oozed class and was a joy to watch.

Go to comments More News
Why there isn’t 'mass panic' at London Irish - Andy Goode
M
Michele 2 hours ago

I hope you're right - nice to see this more positive analysis. I would love (and am waiting to see) a Rugby Pass article about the RFU's $50 million debt. Thanks!

Go to comments More News

EPCR statement: The Charles Ollivon red card hearing verdict

By Liam Heagney
GettyImages-1456760890 (1)

Former France skipper Charles Ollivon has been cleared to play for Toulon in their upcoming Challenge Cup final versus Glasgow in Dublin on May 19. The back-rower was red-carded in the early stages of his team’s semi-final win over Benetton last weekend, but he has now been cleared to play with immediate effect after the sending-off by referee Karl Dickson was overturned.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement read: “The RC Toulon flanker, Charles Ollivon, has had the red card that was shown to him during his club’s EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final match against Benetton Rugby dismissed following an independent disciplinary hearing.

“Ollivon was sent off by the referee, Karl Dickson (England), in the seventh minute of the match at Stade Felix Mayol for tackling the Benetton full-back, Matteo Minozzi, in a dangerous manner in contravention of law 9.13.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“An independent disciplinary committee comprising Jennifer Donovan (Ireland, chair), Martyn Wood (England) and Tony Wheat (Ireland) heard evidence and submissions from Ollivon, who did not accept the red card decision, from the RC Toulon sporting director, Laurent Emmanueli, and from the Toulon legal director, Cedric Rouhaud.

“In addition, submissions were heard from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan, and the Toulon legal assistant, Sophie Magdziak, was also present during the hearing.

Related

The 'breath of fresh air' that has reinvigorated Glasgow

Matt Fagerson believes Franco Smith has reinvigorated Glasgow as the Scotstoun club gears up for what could be a momentous end to the season.

Read Now

“The committee accepted Ollivon’s contention that the level of danger of his tackle was not high, and it was decided that the red card should be dismissed. Ollivon is free to play and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ The midfielder who could have proved the difference for the All Blacks The midfielder who could have proved the difference for the All Blacks
Search