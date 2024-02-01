EPCR statement: Josh Caulfield banned after disciplinary appeal
Lock Josh Caulfield has been banned for four matches after EPCR appealed the disciplinary hearing decision to rescind the red card brandished to the Bristol player in last month’s Investec Champions Cup loss to Connacht.
A committee consisting of Paul Thomas (Wales, chair), Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) has originally decided that while Caulfield had committed an act of foul play, it found that the offence didn’t warrant a red card and the red card decision taken by referee Pierre Brousset was overturned.
This outcome ignited a controversy where even Nigel Owens, the centurion Test referee, claimed he was glad he was retired. EPCR opted to appeal the disciplinary committee’s decision and Caulfield will now face a stint on the sidelines following two hearing this week, an appeal and then a brand new disciplinary hearing.
A statement read: “An independent appeal Committee comprising James Dingemans (England, chair), Jean-Noel Couraud (France) and Donal Courtney (Ireland) was convened on Tuesday, January 30, to consider the appeal by EPCR of the decision of an independent disciplinary committee to overturn the red card which was issued to the Bristol Bears’ Josh Caulfield during his club’s round four match against Connacht.
“The appeal committee considered the appeal and heard submissions from the player’s legal representative, Sam Jones, and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan, and concluded that the original decision should be set aside and therefore upheld the appeal.
“They determined that the case should be reheard afresh by a new disciplinary committee at the earliest possible convenience. The new hearing took place on Wednesday, January 31, with Katherine Mackie (Scotland, chair), Mirian Tavzarashvili (Georgia) and Valeriu Toma (Romania) appointed as the independent disciplinary committee.
“The committee heard evidence from the player and also heard submissions from the player’s legal representative, Sam Jones, Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam and from the EPCR disciplinary officer, Liam McTiernan.
“The committee determined that Caulfield had committed an act of foul play in contravention of law 9.12 and that a red card was warranted. The committee then determined that the offending was at the mid-range entry point of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.
“Due to the players’ good disciplinary record, his on-field apology to Finlay Bealham and excellent conduct at the hearing, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.
“The date when Caulfield can return to play will be determined once the Committee has received full details of his future playing schedule. Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments