England statement: Andrew Strawbridge lands full-time role

England have announced that Andrew Strawbridge will join Steve Borthwick’s staff on a full-time basis following his consultancy role during the Guinness Six Nations this year.

The 59-year-old worked with England for the first four weeks of the 2024 Championship, arriving shortly after helping the All Blacks earn a silver medal at the World Cup last year, where he worked as a skills coach under Ian Foster. He has now been named as an assistant coach and coaching advisor ahead of England’s tour of Japan and New Zealand later this year.

The Kiwi’s specific focus will be on the attacking contact area- a facet of the game which England markedly improved upon from the World Cup last year.

“Andrew made a huge impression during the time he spent with us at this year’s Six Nations,” said Borthwick.

“From the moment he walked into the environment, I was hugely impressed with his attention to detail, the clarity of his coaching philosophy and the different perspectives he has on the game.

“His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well.

“I’m excited that he’ll back with us as we prepare for the summer Tour to Japan and New Zealand.”

Strawbridge added: “My brief stint with England at the front end of the Six Nations was a nourishing experience and I was impressed with the desire of the group to grow and compete.

“I am immensely proud to be involved in the England coaching group and look forward to playing a part in helping the team achieve its goals.

“I really appreciate the opportunity Steve has afforded me to contribute.”

England’s next match will be against Japan on June 22 in Tokyo before a two-Test series against the All Blacks in July.