Edinburgh make last minute change of venue for Bayonne

Edinburgh have been forced into a very late change of venue due to ‘storm forces’ winds that are due to hit the Scottish capital today.

A yellow weather warning for high winds is in effect in Edinburgh from 8am to 10pm today due to Storm Kathleen.

A EPCR statement reads: “This evening’s (Saturday 6 April) EPCR Challenge Cup, Round of 16 match between Edinburgh Rugby and Aviron Bayonnais has been moved from the Hive Stadium to the adjacent Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

“With storm force winds in the Scottish capital, the decision was taken to relocate the fixture to the nearby larger venue with the health and safety in mind of all concerned.

“Purchased tickets for the match will remain valid and there is no change to the scheduled kick-off of 20.00 local time.”

The Met Office has issued a warning about potential building damage, flying rooftop tiles, and injuries due to strong winds. Power cuts, possibly affecting mobile phones, and coastal dangers, including large waves and airborne beach materials, have led to advisories against visiting seafronts.