Dragons 'fans' favourite' Dixon announces immediate retirement aged 29

Dragons centre Jack Dixon has announced his immediate retirement from rugby aged 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dragons academy product made his debut 13 years ago at the age of 16, becoming the youngest player to make an appearance for a Welsh region in the process.

He has gone on to make 172 appearances for the Dragons since then, scoring 12 tries, with his last appearance coming in November against Leinster.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

The former Wales U20 international believes now is the right time to start the “next chapter” in his life, after a career he admitted did not reach the heights he dreamed of.

Dixon retires with the Dragons sitting second from bottom in the United Rugby Championship table.

He currently stands in sixth place on the Dragons’ all-time appearance list.

Dixon wrote on social media: “Rugby and the Dragons has been a huge part of my life since I was 16 years old, but I feel it’s the right time for me to step away from the professional game, move on and start the next chapter of my life.

“A massive thank you to all the players, coaches, medical staff, backroom staff and kitmen I have met and worked with over the years. You have all made it a very enjoyable experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To our dedicated and fantastic fans, a huge thank you for your unwavering and passionate backing. Playing at Rodney Parade was always incredibly special to me. I’ll see you all on the terraces soon!

“The biggest thank you goes to my wife, Lauren, and mam and dad. Your support and commitment to watch me play over the years has been incredible.

“My career has nowhere near reached the heights I dreamt of, but I look back at my time with great pride as I can say, hand on heart, I gave 100% every time I stepped over the white line.

“I will always be a Dragon and support the club and I wish the team all the very best of luck for the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan added: “You cannot overstate Jack’s contribution to this club, and I have huge admiration for what he has achieved.

“To play for one club as successfully as Jack has for such a length of time is an outstanding achievement. He’s been an incredible professional, a true fans’ favourite, who never once took a backwards step on the field.

“Away from the action, Jack has also contributed so much. He has been a superb role model for our young aspiring players, someone who leads by example and sets the highest of standards. He finishes with an impressive legacy.

“Jack will part of the fabric of our club and along with his family, Lauren, Alvey and Gracie, will always be warmly welcomed back at Rodney Parade.”