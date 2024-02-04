Select Edition

Disgraced France prop Haouas poised for Top 14 return

By Ian Cameron
French international rugby player Mohamed Haouas (L) arrives for his trial for willful violence and destruction of equipment in a meeting at the courthouse in Montpellier, southern France, on May 12, 2023. Haouas faces charges dating back to the morning of January 1, 2014 relating to willful violence and destruction of meeting equipment. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Disgraced French rugby player Mohamed Haouas is poised for a controversial return to the Top 14 – according to reports from France.

Haouas had earned 16 international caps for France after making his debut for Les Bleus back in 2020. However, despite undeniable skills on the rugby field, Haouas’s off-pitch behavior over the space of a number of years has left his reputation tarnished and his Test career all but destroyed.

His off field antics culminated with the 123kg front row being sentenced to a year in prison for a violent assault on his wife. The attack was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed him assaulting his wife Imane in downtown Montpellier after he apparently caught he smoking a cigarette outside a shopping centre.

He appealed the sentence and is yet to see any jail time on the back of the conviction.

That conviction came just year after he was handed a 15-month suspended sentence for his role in a spate of burglaries in 2014.

Following the end of his contract with Montpellier in June 2023 the 29-year-old tighthead prop moved to the West coast with Biarritz. Haouas was initially fated to join Clermont, but the Auvergne club attempted to tear up the agreement following the prop’s headline grabbing attack on his wife. The prop took Clermont to court for revoking the contract and won, with Clermont ultimately agreeing to make a settlement payment after a judge found in favour of Haouas.

To date, Haouas has played 16 matches with twelve starts for Biarittz in the ProD2, yet his journey seems to now be circling back to Montpellier according to Midi Libre.

A product of Montpellier’s academy, a speculated return to Hérault will certainly stir debate. Notably Montpellier is now helmed by Bernard Laporte, a figure who himself has courted controversy for his own brushes with the law. It could be possible that the former France head coach is more open to idea of redemption as a result of his own journey in the sport.

Time will tell if the deal goes through.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 24 minutes ago
Patrick Tuipulotu opens up on devastating injury after returning to New Zealand

Same ole same ole paddy powder puff gets another longterm injury.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hours ago
Robbie Deans’ Wild Knights thump understrength Chiefs in Japan

Well, slap me with a dead fish. Did not expect this result.

1 Go to comments
c
cameron 7 hours ago
Warren Gatland's surprising halftime pep talk that ignited Wales fightback

I mean, they came out and did the same stuff until Scotland got a yellow card…

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 8 hours ago
France player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Lucu with a better grade than Le Garrec, we have clearly not seen the same game. The French tempo was horrendously slow until the 60th minute, you won’t beat Ireland without trying to benefit from your fast balls which is impossible with Lucu on the field. Couilloud and Le Garrec are fare better options.

2 Go to comments
C
CO 8 hours ago
New Zealand Rugby CEO on Scott Robertson's start and speeding the game up

World rugby need to look at rugby leagues state of origin officiating to see what a good job looks like. If the RWC final had been allowed to flow the game would've had a magnificent end to RWC, instead a stop/start fiasco that was ruined by the officiating.

5 Go to comments
m
mark 9 hours ago
Disgraced France prop Haouas poised for Top 14 return

Does anybody proofread these articles?

2 Go to comments
M
Michael Röbbins (academic and writer extraordinair 11 hours ago
Disgraced France prop Haouas poised for Top 14 return

Ahh, good to see ole “rugby values” hard at work again. Haouas should head down to NZ; he’d seamlessly fit.

2 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 11 hours ago
Watch - Crusaders full back Leigh Halfpenny faces Munster with haka

Is it cultural appropriation if you’re not even from the Pacific? Just joking.

4 Go to comments
J
Johnny 13 hours ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

The author is a D4 twit who massive leinster bias just look at any of his previous articles. I’d take the Crowley rating and others with a large pinch of salt!

3 Go to comments
s
sam 13 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

Talking point number 5 - Liam Heagney is still a terrible ‘journalist’.

4 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 14 hours ago
Watch - Crusaders full back Leigh Halfpenny faces Munster with haka

Zero bearing on anything but a good chance to stretch the legs and get game time for a Crusaders B and C team With about 15 first choice players missing and playing a Munster side also missing players I’m surprised how some people are comparing this result to the “mighty” URC Munster have played half a season and the crusaders squad has played zero Still they nearly snuck a draw

4 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

SM and RW were never attacking players in their playing days. SB was useful in the lineout, little ball carrying. RW had a good pass and box kick but was 4th in line behind other 9s. So how can we expect these coaches to ignite England when they were dampo squids when playing?

4 Go to comments
A
Anthony 17 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

If beating Italy by 3 is a step forward then pity on us all. How many years can the England management repeatedly say they are rebuilding before we can all see they can beat anyone and the new era has begun . Fin you obviously dont watch the prem each week as no one would say that Sale are better to watch than Harlequins northants, Bath ,exeter.Sarries . Its just kick chase followed by forward maul after maul . All of them have no 10,s who go for it. Farrell included. England will just not find out anything until Ford is put out to grass. Let someone else have a go to see if its the other backs letting us down or the 9,10 who cannot control the game unless we are on top(ford). The 9 has been replaced for the better lets see a new 10 .

15 Go to comments
D
Dan 17 hours ago
South Africa is already in the Six Nations

Tenuous grasp and link at best. If the Boks actually were in the 6N, they'd finish third in the table most years - and be happy for the cash that being in a superior rugby tournament brings to their destitute third world nation. Wayne Barnes is also retired. So the best Boks of their lifetime is now gone too

12 Go to comments
f
finn 17 hours ago
Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy

Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games Italy 20:100 Argentina 50:100 South Africa 53:100 Fiji 24:100 Samoa 22:100 Chile 12:100 Japan 25:100 Argentina 55:100 So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance. Yesterday is either proof that England need to focus on kicking, or we should assume that Borthwick was using the Italy fixture as a practice run to try out a different gameplan.

4 Go to comments
D
Dave 18 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Mentioning Cadbury as Kiwi born trying to imply he went through the NZ system and not born to Irish parents and grew up in Ireland and went through the Irish/Leinster system. Classic

39 Go to comments
D
Dave 18 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Easy to see the clowns writing this clap trap didn’t attend the game anyway. There was a minimal amount of booing. If that’s enough to put off a professional rugby player then get off the field. But it’s prob a shock to alot of Nz player to get more than 2 30k at a club match. His run up, technique and everything was dreadful. In short he bottled a conversion in front of the posts. Something nz like to throw at Irish teams.

39 Go to comments
G
Graham 19 hours ago
Leigh Halfpenny starts as Crusaders name team for Munster clash

Great work another Crusaders master coach,Robbie Deans, ( and Canterbury rugby great as a player), with his WildKnights teams crushing of the Chiefs in Japan.Rob won 5 as Crusaders coach. Puts certain other results in perspective. Well done Robbie !!

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 19 hours ago
Steve Borthwick takes aim at culture of fear in England times past

England are over coached and the coaches are not inspiring. You only have to see what Gatland does with his meagre resources and the way the Welsh play to understand that SB and certainly RW do not inspire. At all. These England players play nothing like they do in the Premiership because of the prescriptive over coaching which takes out their natural way of playing.

1 Go to comments
P
Paul 20 hours ago
Crusaders come up short against Munster after final kick jeered by crowd

Do Kiwis do nothing but always complain about referees? Both sides were missing most of their team. Munster were without all players currently in the Irish squad (ie current in form players) and many also rested. Very few on that team would start an important URC match (munster are not doing well in URC). Ccrusaders missing all blacks players (who might make an AB squad again). They also took an opportunity to blood new players. Look at this for what it is, a game for new players to bond and get a great experience. Not to always take a biased pot shot at referees. It’s getting so tired on this platform. Have Kiwis ever had a good referee ??

39 Go to comments
