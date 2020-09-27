The Rugby Pod predicted the Champions Cup semi-finals results this week as Racing 92 took on Saracens and Toulouse battled Exeter Chiefs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Were their predictions correct?
Recommended
- Ex-Springbok quotes Ronald Regan as crisis fund-raiser launched for unpaid Kings
- 'That's the uglier side of the sport in some ways... but there is no animosity'
- Eddie Jones’ Barbershop | The Aussie Rugby Show | Episode 19
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now