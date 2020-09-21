12:12pm, 21 September 2020

Dates have been announced for the remaining 2020 Women’s Six Nations games. The competition, halted earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to resume on October 25 with Scotland tackling France in Glasgow and Ireland hosting Italy.

Runaway tournament leaders England play their final match against Italy in Parma on November 1, when victory would guarantee them the title and a Grand Slam.

Other games that day sees Wales at home to Scotland at a venue to be confirmed, and Ireland away against France.

The competition concludes on November 6 with Italy entertaining Scotland, a postponed fixture from round three.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said: “Despite the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we have been at all times absolutely determined to conclude this year’s Six Nations Women’s Championship.

“While we will remain vigilant in the current fast-changing environment, we are nonetheless delighted to announce this schedule today.”