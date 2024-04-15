Dan Sheehan promises 'best is yet to come' after signing IRFU contract

Hooker Dan Sheehan has signed a new two-year contract with Ireland and Leinster.

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut against Japan in 2021, has scored 10 tries in 26 appearances for his country, including three outings at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Sheehan was a key figure in Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam win and this year’s championship title success.

“It is a hugely exciting time to be playing rugby in Ireland and I believe the best is yet to come at club and international levels in the months and years to come,” he said, according to the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

Dublin-born Sheehan has represented Leinster 58 times, scoring 35 tries, and was named the United Rugby Championship’s players’ player of the season for 2022-23.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Dan is a world-class talent who continues to set the bar high in world rugby.”