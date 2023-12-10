Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

International News

All Blacks Sevens ‘finish on a high’ with big win over Blitzboks in Cape Town

More International More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums

Jacques Nienaber discusses the differences between stadium sizes in Ireland and South Africa

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 28 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 28 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
International

Coach calls on Blitzboks to play without 'fear’ as Cape Town drought continues

By Finn Morton
The Blitzboks players huddle up at the Cape Town SVNS. Picture: World Rugby

Blitzboks assistant coach Philip Snyman has called on his team to play with “confidence and not out of fear” after South Africa failed to win their home SVNS Series event for another year.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa hasn’t tasted championship success in front of their home fans since the Cape Town SVNS in the 2015/16 season, and that drought will continue for at least another year.

After starting their campaign in the Western Cape with two wins from as many starts, the Blitzboks were bested in a two-point thriller against Ireland in an upset on Saturday evening.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

But it just went from bad to worse for last weekend’s Dubai SVNS champions who were blitzed by surprise package Australia 28-nil on Sunday morning, and then defeated by New Zealand later on.

The All Blacks Sevens, who had lost three of four games at the Cape Town SVNS before playing South Africa, ran riot as a Cody Vai double inspired a comfortable 31-7 win.

“The last tour started in Dubai, fantastic win there and that’s in the past now. Started off great here in Cape Town but unfortunately the last three games didn’t go our way,” coach Snyman told reporters.

“It’s only ourselves (to blame)… we were a little bit slow to react to opportunities, we gave ball possession away out of character and also missed a lot of tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One thing that we must go and look at (is) if we keep the ball in hand we can punish teams, but the moment we start chasing games and we don’t have control, then we struggle.

Related

‘Tough to take’: All Blacks Sevens stunned in Cape Town by history-makers

Coach Tomasi Cama admits the All Blacks Sevens’ disastrous 36-21 quarter-final defeat to Ireland will be “tough to take” as the team searches for answers

Read Now

“We need to look at ourselves and fix those mistakes.”

The vibrant home crowd at the Cape Town Stadium was incredibly vocal whenever the Blitzboks took the field, and that passionate support seemed to spur the South Africans on for a while.

Uncharacterised errors from superstar players made their way into the Blitzboks’ game, and opposition players tended to pounce on these mistakes as they ran away with big wins.

The pressure of the occasion seemed to play a part, as well as what appeared to be fatigue under the evening sun in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going one game at a time and obviously the first two games went to plan. After that we struggled to get momentum and I think it all started with doing stuff out of character,” Snyman said.

“We need to come back stronger so it’s definitely something we’ll be looking at; how to handle that pressure, if it’s pressure from the outside, if it’s pressure from the inside.

“But one thing we must make sure is this team operates out of confidence and not out of fear then we will be successful.”

Recommended

‘We were pretty terrible’: Australia show ‘ticker’ on road to Cape Town final

INTERVIEW

Argentina ‘hungrier’ to win Cape Town SVNS after Dubai heartbreak

INTERVIEW

‘They'll bounce back’: MLR pioneer Lance Williams confident league 'will grow’

INTERVIEW

Lancaster: The Russell-like threat Racing face versus Marcus Smith

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE ‘Winning is a daily process. It takes time’ – Marco Bortolami on the rise of Benetton ‘Winning is a daily process. It takes time’ – Marco Bortolami on the rise of Benetton
Search