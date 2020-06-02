12:07am, 02 June 2020

The Brumbies have announced that versatile forward Ben Hyne has returned for a second stint in Canberra.

Hyne made his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies back in 2016 with serious injuries resulting in him playing five matches for the club before departing at the end of 2019.

The 25-year-old joined the Sunwolves before the COVID-19 pandemic and has returned to the Brumbies after it was announced the Japanese-based team were unable to compete in the new Super Rugby AU competition due to international travel restrictions.

Hyne’s return comes after lock Cadeyrn Neville had ankle surgery during the shutdown period, which will keep him sidelined for the start of the revamped competition, with Hyne’s versatility as in the second row or as a loose forward, a valuable asset to the team.

Plus500 Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said: “We’re super excited to have Ben back at the Plus500 Brumbies.”

“He’s a really well-liked and respected member of the group and was playing some really great footy for the Sunwolves before the competition was suspended.

“Unfortunately Cadeyrn will miss the start of the new competition but we’re confident Hyney will be able to help fill the role.

“Ben’s had to deal with a number of serious injuries early on in his career but the resilience he’s shown is something we value at the Brumbies and we’re looking forward to having him contribute once again to our team.”

