Boks versus All Blacks in SANZAAR heavy Japan sub-plot
First versus fourth. Wallaby coach versus Wallaby coach. All Black versus Springbok. There are plenty of subplots in Saturday’s clash between the league-leading Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights and Kobelco Kobe Steelers in round 10 of Japan Rugby League One, with the game shaping as the litmus test for the title-credentials of Dave Rennie’s improving side.
Kobe has not been champions of Japan since the old Top League league – the forerunner of the current competition – which the Steelers won in 2018.
While the Kansai-based club sports a different look to that which prevailed six years ago: Wayne Smith is no longer the Director of Rugby, and All Black stars Dan Carter and Andy Ellis aren’t around either; there are several similarities between the two editions.
In Rennie, Smith’s former Chiefs’ coaching colleague through two Super Rugby titles, Kobe has a similar personality in charge, with Smith still on the books as an advisor.
On the field, the All Black trio of back row and World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea, second row Brodie Retallick and the imposing midfielder Ngane Laumape now head the cast.
Throw in four Brave Blossoms including Korean-raised backline prospect Seungsin Lee, as well as former Chiefs flyhalf Bryn Gatland, the league’s leading point-scorer, and you have an imposing combination.
They will need to be, as beating Saitama is akin to scaling Mt Fuji, Japan’s highest peak.
Such is the all-round strength and depth of the squad assembled by 2008-13 Wallaby coach Robbie Deans, he routinely fields current internationals on the bench, having provided 11 of the Brave Blossoms squad at last year’s Rugby World Cup.
He also has the Rugby World Cup-winning nous of midfielder Damien de Allende and inspirational second row Lood de Jager; with the Springbok pair complemented by Wallaby wrecking ball Marika Koroibete.
All three are starting against Kobe.
A serial title-winner, Deans has already matched the five he won with the Crusaders at the Wild Knights.
Despite a narrow defeat in last year’s final, Saitama remain the benchmark, and they are confident, having won nine in a row in the league, on top of last month’s thumping of Super Rugby’s Chiefs.
Last weekend’s 36-24 win over the formerly unbeaten Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo means that the Wild Knights are 13 points ahead of a Kobe outfit holding fourth.
One point behind Kobe, Yokohama Canon Eagles can inflict further misery on Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay tomorrow night, with the defending champions seventh and in trouble after back-to-back defeats.
They are also without the injured Liam Williams, Bernard Foley, and Dane Coles.
Beauden Barrett’s Toyota Verblitz could move to within a point of the top four if they repeat last year’s victory over Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath, while survival is the priority for Shizuoka Blue Revs and Ricoh Black Rams as they meet in Saturday’s other match.
Bottom clubs Hanazono Kintetsu Liners and Mie Honda Heat chase their first win when they play on Sunday, while Richie Mo’unga’s Brave Lupus are aiming for a bounce back, hosting Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars.
Division Two sees a fascinating contest between Urayasu D-Rocks and Toyota Industries Corporation Shuttles Aichi.
Both have lost just once, with D-Rocks awarded the points from the first meeting because they were ahead 10-7 when lightning halted play.
Comments on RugbyPass
‘No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'-Springbok Proverb3 Go to comments
No-one likes England? Try being South African.3 Go to comments
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.11 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments
Well when you look at the all time great players a lot of the Kiwi sides have lost and the fact the Aussie sides haven't lost any, it’s more a case of the kiwi teams sliding backwards while they rebuild rather than the Aussies suddenly being great. I fact, the Reds look the only truly threatening Aus side, and frankly the Chiefs and Hurricanes might be the only other decent teams. The rest of the sides compared to Super sides of old, pretty average.1 Go to comments
I don’t know this writer, but I'm sure I’ve been around since he has been in diapers. I watched the great 1970 All Black team tour South Africa and every Bok test match after that. I I think I know a little bit about rugby. The writer states that the Boks only win by exploiting the mistakes of the opposition. Wow. What a revelation. Is that not the whole aim of rugby? To get the other team to make mistakes? I.e. on defence etc. The great All Black teams always made you pay when you made a mistake. So does the French and England. The Boks have been the most innovative team in the world since Erasmus and Nienaber took over. PS - A note to Rugby Pass… I understand that you need to blood new rookie writers, but surely you have better candidates than this Smith bloke?11 Go to comments
Feeling lazy, copied parts from my comment on Tony Brown from Nick Bishop’s article on RugbyPass _Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman_? *The Impact on the bokke by Tony.* The ship will keep sailing straight on. I think TB will look to value add, he is a man with a grab bag of tricks and smart plays. Watch you will see one or two come out. Some plays you might not see as they are for specific instance, like if you are behind by one score and there is 10 mins to play and you are on halfway or against a specific opposition player that he has seen a weakness in. Some plays are subtle and you may not see. Some tricks are not plays but coachings skills methods or mental skills. *Tony Eion Brown - was and is a battler.* I think he is a battler, this is why. *As a player* As a young lad he was from coastal and rural South Otago towns of Balclutha and Kaitangata (population 800). For his last year of school he moved to Dunedin, School Prefect and was a representative player in Rugby and Cricket (best bowling and batting averages for the school). He went to King's High School,Not the best Rugby School In Dunedin (that would be across town at Otago Boys High School). _All Blacks from the school - Ray Bell, John Hotop, Chris Laidlaw, Ian Smith, Laurie Mains, Kupu Vanisi, Tony Brown, Tom Willis, Carl Hayman, Paul Miller, Joe McDonnell, Lindsay Clark, Ben Smith._ After school Tony completed a certificate in fitness management and played rugby for the Harbour Rugby Club in Dunedin. Not the best club in Dunedin He made his debut for Otago in the 1995 NPC. Not the best Regional team in NZ In 1996, in the Super 12 Tony was in the Highlanders squad. Not the best Super club team *Yet he made the AB'*s up against some other very good 10’s. He tends to take the harder paths in life, he is determined. Everybody likes him. *As a coach* TB fought for every inch of grass so he is calculating and he is fresh from co coaching a team that battled and did not have the best players, or heaps of ball, so he will bring efficiency and innovation like the fast-and-frugal-heuristics (FFH) approach to judgment and decision making. I think TB is loyal, go against him and he will do his bets to prove you wrong.6 Go to comments
Thanks Ben…we appreciate all you have done for the Boks😂🫡11 Go to comments
I hope that the women’s team will play some games in the North of England and not be so Twickenham focused as the men’s team.1 Go to comments
Coukd t get beyond being a backup in the NH. Back to the third world with you. Yet another failed SH player whomcouodn’t hack it.3 Go to comments
Hi BeeMc. This is interesting. The extent of the breach of trust, and control. Its amazing11 Go to comments
Shut up! Worst writer ever! Ben Smith just cant face the fact that Rassie and the Boks are living in your head rent free. Please get another job because you SUCK at this one…. Rugbypass please get rid of the this douche bag.11 Go to comments
I think the appointment of Tony brown is for one of these three things. 1) We still going to play our game, but the amount of times the springboks fail to turn 22 entries into points is scary, we play 1 or 2 fases then seem lost, Could be to improve on that. 2) So we have a extra plan in our play books, especially to be able to come from behind when needed. 3) And this is the one I hope for and I think it would be better for his creativity. The springboks feed off the oppositions mistakes, and people are more prone to mistakes when there is scoreboard pressure. We start off with a bang, get a 15-25 Point lead, then when the other team is trying to make up for lost points, we puah over the penalties. Remember, Rassie has also mentioned that its about time for a new style/Game plan, as he feels other coaches have likely caught up now11 Go to comments
Great work Ned. There is another article on RugbyPass about Brownie by ”the boy that cried Wolf” Ben Smith. It is crap.6 Go to comments
Somebody obviously is not watching what is going on with the SA clubs in the URC & Europe…11 Go to comments
Marky hasn’t worked at 15 in the past, and therefore unlikely to work now.1 Go to comments
The euphoria over the Reds win is extraordinary. They better win SR now or it could get really ugly the way expectations have been raised to the stratosphere.135 Go to comments
I can not find the source, I will and add later. It is evidence based, fact not made up. BUT of all the tier one nations the country with the most players is…… ……. England. I was surprised by that others are NZ, SA, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga etc. Thinking about it England probably have the most playing numbers in the world so it makes sense. But SA the Bokke are 100% their own team. where as NZ is the *Pacific Lions* (10-20% at times other non NZ born PI players) - Not fair.37 Go to comments