Bledisloe Cup tests in doubt as NZ-Australia travel bubble paused

9:29pm, 22 July 2021

The upcoming Bledisloe Cup tests between the All Blacks and Wallabies have been thrown into serious doubt following the quarantine-free travel pause between New Zealand and Australia.

The New Zealand Government announced on Friday that the trans-Tasman travel bubble will be paused for at least eight weeks after a “devastating” spike in Covid-19 cases in Australia.

The bubble will pause from 11.59pm on Friday night, but there will be managed return flights over the next seven days to allow New Zealand citizens and residents to come home.

Australia recorded 136 new community cases of the virus on Friday – its highest daily total since the latest outbreak began.

“Covid has changed, so we must,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in announcing the pause.

“There are now multiple outbreaks, and in differing stages of containment, that have forced three states into lockdown. The health risk to New Zealanders from these cases is increasing.”

The All Blacks and Wallabies are scheduled to play three successive tests in Auckland, Perth and Wellington between August 7 and August 21.

The chances of those tests going ahead as planned now appears highly unlikely, while the Rugby Championship, which coincides with the Bledisloe Cup and also features the Springboks and Los Pumas, is also in jeopardy.

The Rugby Championship is scheduled to be co-hosted in New Zealand and Australia – with the exception of the Springboks’ two tests against Los Pumas in South Africa – between August and October.

However, Ardern confirmed there was a chance for the Wallabies to travel to New Zealand in the seven-day return window – and provide an economic case for arrival in New Zealand – before quarantine-free travel between the two country halts.

“If there are significant economic issues that are brought up by the closure in that seven-day window that can be resolved than we have a delegated minister to work through any of those issues,” Ardern said.

“However, it must be in the seven-day window, we are not making exceptions outside of that. Everyone else has to go into quarantine.”

The Wallabies had planned to travel to Auckland next week ahead of the opening Bledisloe Cup after assembling on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

That could work in the Wallabies’ favour, as those returning to New Zealand from Australia based outside of New South Wales and Victoria are will not have to go through managed isolation.

NZR and Rugby Australia are expected to release statements on the matter on Friday afternoon.