Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

Trending Video

Ian Foster World Cup interview with John Kirwin | The Breakdown

All Blacks coach Ian Foster sits down with All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwin to discuss key reflections of the World Cup cycle and how the coach hopes to be remembered.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 32 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
United Rugby ChampionshipEdinburghScotlandUlsterBlair KinghornTim Swiel

Blair Kinghorn not in team to face Ulster in his scheduled final Edinburgh match

By PA
Blair Kinghorn reacts after his late miss (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Blair Kinghorn’s Edinburgh career is effectively over after the Toulouse-bound full-back was not named in the team to face Ulster on Saturday in what was scheduled to be his final match for the club.

It was announced last Thursday that the 26-year-old Scotland international would be making a mid-season transfer to the French Top 14 champions after this weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship encounter in Belfast, but he has been omitted with what Edinburgh described as “a minor hip injury sustained in training earlier this week”.

English-born South African full-back Tim Swiel, who joined the Scottish side in the summer from Japanese club Toyota Shokki, will make his debut at Kingspan Stadium in place of Kinghorn.

Elsewhere in the backline, 22-year-old academy graduate Harry Paterson is handed his first start of the season after Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe suffered a concussion in training.

Ben Vellacott gets the nod at scrum-half, with Ali Price dropping to the bench, while hooker Dave Cherry is out injured and lock Grant Gilchrist is rested. Scotland back-rower Hamish Watson is on the bench after recovering from a fractured cheekbone.

“We’ve made a number of changes this week – a few unfortunately down to injury – but that’s really exciting for the guys who come in and get their opportunity,” senior coach Sean Everitt told Edinburgh’s website.

“We, and I’m sure Blair, would have liked to see him play his last game for the club, but he has picked up a minor knock in training and unfortunately misses out – it’s great to see Tim Swiel step up at full-back having been made to wait for his chance.

“We’re lucky enough to have strength and depth at other positional groups where we’ve been able to rotate, while we welcome back experienced players like Bill Mata, Jamie Hodgson, Hamish Watson and Mark Bennett, who will all be champing at the bit to make an impact on Saturday night.

“It’s set to be another massive test but one we’re looking forward to. We travel to Belfast with plenty of quality in our ranks.”

Edinburgh are looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at home to Benetton last weekend.

