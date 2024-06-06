Billy Searle has joined his third French club in the space of a year

Former Worcester out-half Billy Searle has sorted out his long-term future in France, agreeing to a three-year deal at Agen in the Pro D2 after spending his first year across the Channel as a medical joker at Toulouse before securing a contract at second-tier Biarritz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agen recently finished their Pro D2 campaign in 13th, one place ahead of Biarritz, and they have now recruited the 28-year-old for the next three seasons.

It was at Bristol where made his original first-team breakthrough in 2016/17 before going on to join Wasps and then the Warriors where he was left unemployed after they collapsed in October 2022.

Damian de Allende – Walk the Talk Trailer | RPTV Springbok Damian de Allende joins Jim Hamilton for a fascinating chat about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Full interview coming Thurs 6th June. Coming Soon Damian de Allende – Walk the Talk Trailer | RPTV Springbok Damian de Allende joins Jim Hamilton for a fascinating chat about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Full interview coming Thurs 6th June. Coming Soon

Bath picked him up on a short-term deal, but he only played once for Johann van Graan’s side last season before trying his luck in France, a switch that has now handsomely paid off given the length of his Agen contract.

A social media statement read: “Agen are happy to formalise the arrival of Billy Searle! The 28-year-old English fly-half joins the club through to 2027. Welcome to Agen, Billy.”

??? Le SUA LG est heureux d’officialiser l’arrivée de Billy Searle ! Le demi d’ouverture anglais de 28 ans s’engage avec le club ?????'?? ???? ? ????????? à Agen Billy ! ?? pic.twitter.com/QyvhhIMnTr — Agen Rugby – SUA LG (@agen_rugby) June 5, 2024

Searle’s impending arrival will offset the departures of Thomas Vincent and Ben Volavola. He had started twice in his four Top 14 appearances for Toulouse as cover during the Rugby World Cup before switching to Biarritz where he played 18 games, 14 as a starter.