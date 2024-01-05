Select Edition

TOP 14

Big spending Stade Francais raid Italy for Nicotera

By Ian Cameron
Giacomo Nicotera of Italy in action during Italy training session at Payanini Center on January 04, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Stade Français has reportedly secured the recruitment of Italian international hooker Giacomo Nicotera from Treviso, in a significant move to add depth in the position.

The acquisition, which is yet to be formally announced, is the latest move in an ambitious recruitment drive by the Les Stadistes. 

According to French outlet L’Equipe, the 27-year-old, who has earned 18 caps for Italy and was their first-choice loosehead in the Rugby World Cup, is set to join the Paris-based club, filling the void left by the departing Mickaël Ivaldi. Ivaldi (33) is at the end of his contract with Stade Français and is reportedly in advanced talks with Toulon for his next move.

Stade Français is also said to be considering the future of their other hookers. Laurent Panis, 30, and the younger Mamoudou Meïté, 21, both have contracts expiring in June 2024. Talks are underway about potentially extending their stay with the club.

Indeed, it was also reported that the Parisians were interested in signing France hooker Peato Mauvaka from Toulouse, despite the fact that he is secured until 2026. They were also reportedly sniffing around All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor, who is currently taking up a “non-playing sabbatical” which will see him miss the majority of Crusaders’ 2024 Super Rugby season.

