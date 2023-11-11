Select Edition

Latest Comments

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments
The end of the defensive line
J
Jon 2 hours ago

Confusing what the author means be ‘space’ isn’t it? Seems to change. Does he mean like limiting ‘options’? Talea obviously has a wing in front of him guarding the 50/20. I don’t know why wings so don’t make an extra overlap in these situations. So easy to get on the outside of that defence (if you knew how it was setting up). Players need to be trained in change their setup based on the opposition setup, like happens in NFL. I think Ireland do this on attack? Overall the article really lost me. No flat D line in the future? This guy has to be losing his mind.

Go to comments
United Rugby Championship

Italian double: Benetton remain unbeaten after sinking Stormers

By PA
Benetton head coach Marco Bortolami before the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Benetton at The Sportsground in Galway. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Benetton maintained their unbeaten start to the United Rugby Championship season with a hard-fought 20-17 victory over DHL Stormers at Stadio Monigo.

Marco Zanon and Alessandro Izekor went in for tries with Tomas Albornoz adding a conversion and penalty and Jacob Umaga converting Izekor’s second-half score. Rhyno Smith also sent over a drop-goal.

Warrick Gelant, Scarra Ntubeni and Courtnall Skosan went in for the South Africans, with Jean-Luc du Plessis adding a conversion.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White previews his team’s URC Round Four encounter with Cardiff
Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White previews his team’s URC Round Four encounter with Cardiff

