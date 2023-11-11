Italian double: Benetton remain unbeaten after sinking Stormers
Benetton maintained their unbeaten start to the United Rugby Championship season with a hard-fought 20-17 victory over DHL Stormers at Stadio Monigo.
Marco Zanon and Alessandro Izekor went in for tries with Tomas Albornoz adding a conversion and penalty and Jacob Umaga converting Izekor’s second-half score. Rhyno Smith also sent over a drop-goal.
Warrick Gelant, Scarra Ntubeni and Courtnall Skosan went in for the South Africans, with Jean-Luc du Plessis adding a conversion.
