Italian double: Benetton remain unbeaten after sinking Stormers

Benetton maintained their unbeaten start to the United Rugby Championship season with a hard-fought 20-17 victory over DHL Stormers at Stadio Monigo.

Marco Zanon and Alessandro Izekor went in for tries with Tomas Albornoz adding a conversion and penalty and Jacob Umaga converting Izekor’s second-half score. Rhyno Smith also sent over a drop-goal.

Warrick Gelant, Scarra Ntubeni and Courtnall Skosan went in for the South Africans, with Jean-Luc du Plessis adding a conversion.