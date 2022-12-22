Bath statement: Tom Dunn and Will Stuart contract extensions

Preparations for the 2023/24 season have continued at Bath with England internationals Tom Dunn and Will Stuart agreeing to contract extensions on Thursday just days after the club announced the signing of Scotland out-half Finn Russell from Racing 92.

A statement read: “Bath Rugby can confirm contract extensions for England international duo Tom Dunn and Will Stuart. The duo have committed themselves for the 2023/24 season, joining new forwards Alfie Barbeary and Ted Hill, as well as British and Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell and England centre Ollie Lawrence, in doing so.”

Head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “We are really pleased both Tom and Will have committed themselves to Bath. Tom loves Bath and is an integral part of the club. He epitomises what it is to be a Bath player through his hard work and dedication. He has been fantastic to work with since I arrived in July and has provided great leadership on and off the field.

“Will is a proven Test player and one of the best tightheads in England. I have been really impressed by his drive and his hunger to develop his game and achieve things with Bath. I’m really looking forward to him continuing his journey with us; he is very much part of our long-term future.”

Dunn has been an ever-present in the Gallagher Premiership and Challenge Cup this season, playing 809 minutes to date and scoring five tries. He said: “This is my club and I’m proud to see the direction that we are going in. It means a lot to me. I desperately want to achieve things with this club and I feel we are building towards that.”

Stuart added: “With the signings the club is making and the direction we are heading in, it’s an exciting time to be a Bath player. I feel I can take my game to the next level with the players and coaches here, and I want to be part of the group that brings success back to Bath.”