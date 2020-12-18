1:25pm, 18 December 2020

European rugby officials have decided the results for three of the four called-off round two matches this weekend, Bath, Glasgow and defending champions Exeter all given 28-0 defeats. An outbreak of Covid in the Exeter camp following last Sunday’s win over Glasgow resulted in their respective round two matches at Toulouse and at home to Lyon being cancelled on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was followed by the decision on Thursday night to cancel Bath’s match at La Rochelle, a development that had further consequences on Friday as Toulon refused to turn up at Pary y Scarlets to play their match versus Scarlets, the club that defeated Bath last Saturday and had since reported that one player had tested positive for the virus.

The status of that match is currently postponed rather than cancelled, which means Toulon have not forfeited the match, but EPCR have reached a decision on the outcome of the three cancelled games.

Ryan Wilson’s epic Christmas story about Fijian Niko Matawalu

A statement read: “Following the cancellation of the Heineken Champions Cup round two fixtures between Glasgow Warriors and Lyon, La Rochelle and Bath, and Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs, in the interests of the health and safety of players and club staff alike, the results of the matches have been decided by a match result resolution committee.

“The committee, comprising EPCR director-general Vincent Gaillard, EPCR board member Andrea Rinaldo, and EPCR head of governance and regulations Liam McTiernan, considered the facts regarding the cancelled matches on Friday.

A Parc y Scarlets shambleshttps://t.co/ACcdnjdw8s — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 18, 2020

“In respect of the Glasgow Warriors vs Lyon Pool B fixture which had been scheduled for Saturday at Scotstoun, it was decided that as Glasgow were unable to safely field a matchday squad due to the unavailability of a significant number of isolating players, Lyon were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In respect of the La Rochelle vs Bath match in Pool A which had also been scheduled for Saturday at Stade Marcel Deflandre, it was decided that as Bath were unable to safely field a matchday squad due to the unavailability of a significant number of isolating players, in addition to reported injuries to other squad members, La Rochelle were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0.

“In respect of the Toulouse vs Exeter Chiefs fixture in Pool B which had been scheduled for Sunday at Stade Ernest Wallon, it was decided that as Exeter had recorded a number of positive tests for Covid-19 among players and staff and were therefore unable to travel to France to fulfil the fixture on public health advice, Toulouse were deemed to be the winners and were awarded five match points on a scoreline of 28-0.

“EPCR would like to emphasise that blame was not considered as a factor during the deliberations, and the committee’s decisions were made with a view to facilitating the completion of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup in unprecedented circumstances.”

The boardroom results effectively rule out the prospects of Bath and Glasgow progressing to the quarter-finals after round one losses, while qualification pressure has been heaped on champions Exeter despite their opening win over the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

DECISIONS OF THE MATCH RESULT RESOLUTION COMMITTEE

Pool A – La Rochelle 28 (4 converted tries) Bath Rugby 0

Match points – La Rochelle 5 Bath Rugby 0

Pool B – Glasgow Warriors 0 Lyon 28 (4 converted tries)

Match points – Glasgow Warriors 0 Lyon 5

Pool B – Toulouse 28 (4 converted tries) Exeter Chiefs 0

Match points – Toulouse 5 Exeter Chiefs 0

Watch European Rugby on BT Sport. Click here to buy now

Sandy Park fallout has just taken another twist#GuinnessPRO14https://t.co/hPnGYTj7xx — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 18, 2020