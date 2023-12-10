Barbarians statement: Killik Cup fixture confirmed versus Fiji

Fiji will take on a Robbie Deans-coached Barbarians in their first match since their recent run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The Pacific Islanders reached the last eight at France 2023, bowing out to England in Marseille, and it will be at Twickenham, the home of English rugby, where they resume their Test team fixtures next June with the Killik Cup up for grabs.

The Baa-Baas are the current holders of that cup, an Eddie Jones-coached team defeating Steve Hansen’s World XV last May in London, and they will stage their defence against Fiji, whose September pool win over Australia paved the way for them to make the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007.

A statement read: “Barbarian FC are delighted to announce an unmissable fixture against Fiji at Twickenham Stadium in the summer of 2024. The Killik Cup will be on the line on Saturday, June 22, with Robbie Deans leading the Barbarians against an all-star Fiji line-up.

“This will be Deans’ sixth time coaching the Baa-Baas; the 64-year-old Kiwi masterminded victories over Ireland (2015) and Fiji (2016), and oversaw a draw with South Africa (2016), as well as defeats to New Zealand (2017) and England (2015). Most recently, he coached alongside Warren Gatland when the Barbarians faced Wales in 2019.

“Deans has been director of rugby at Saitama Wild Knights since 2014, winning five Japanese league titles. The five-cap All Black previously spent five years coaching Australia (2008-13), after eight years with the Crusaders (2000-08) where he also won five Super Rugby championships.

“For Fiji, it will be a first return to Twickenham since their stunning 30-22 victory over England – the first time they had ever defeated the English – in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match back in August.

“The Flying Fijians went from strength to strength at the tournament in France, capturing the hearts of the neutrals with their high-octane style of play and reaching the last eight for the first time in 16 years before a narrow quarter-final loss to England.

“The Barbarians have faced Fiji four times to date, winning twice in 2013 (coached by Steve Hansen at Twickenham) and 2016 (coached by Deans at Kingspan Stadium). But the most recent meeting between the sides in 2019 ended 33-31 to Fiji, as they overcame a Baa-Baas team led by Eddie Jones in a 10-try thriller at Twickenham.”

Interim Fiji head coach Simi Valenitabua said: “Playing the Barbarians is a wonderful opportunity. They come with a great reputation for fantastic running rugby, very similar to the Fijian philosophy of how we like to play the game.

“Fiji is grateful for the chance to play against the Barbarians at Twickenham, an iconic rugby venue. The club has a rich 130-year history with many of the greats of rugby representing them in that time. Games like these are invaluable to Fiji Rugby, alongside World Rugby’s continued support of our game with the Fijian Drua Super Rugby team.”

Deans added: “I’m very excited to return to Twickenham. It’s a place where you step out into that arena, and you just want to lace up your boots and play. Obviously, you can’t do that forever, so I’m looking forward to making the most of this opportunity to return there.

“It’s a privilege to pull that Barbarians jersey on and we will certainly be motivated to put on a show and play with the classic, free-flowing style of the Baa-Baas. For me, the Barbarians are the gatekeepers of the soul of the game. Witnessing that unbelievable Barbarians try at Cardiff Arms Park in 1973 is what latched me onto the game and I have no doubt that it had the same impact on a lot of people.

“The moment ignited the spirit of the Barbarians. The game was amateur at the time and now obviously people are well-paid professional players, but the Barbarians remind us all that rugby is still a game at the end of the day, and that we have a responsibility to the generations that follow.

“Fiji have played some great rugby and they are only going to get better without a doubt. Access to Super Rugby with the Fijian Drua has been a fillip for them; it has helped with their depth, so they are going to go from strength to strength.

“Everyone would have been aware of them before the World Cup, but the likes of (Waisea) Nayacalevu and (Levani) Botia are remarkable footballers. Across the board, though, they impressed and grew in their teamwork. The last time Fiji played at Twickenham they were successful, so I’m sure they will be keen to recreate those fireworks again at the home English rugby.”