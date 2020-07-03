10:09pm, 03 July 2020

Rugby is finally back in Australia. After almost four months of inactivity, Super Rugby returned to Australia on Friday night in the form of the new Super Rugby AU competition.

The Reds finally put the sword through an 11-match losing streak against their local rivals and handed the Waratahs a 32-29 defeat. Six tries were scored in the contest and two yellow cards were dished out in a game that was laden with animosity. The players obviously missed being out on the park playing rugby – but they also appeared to miss the (sometimes) good-natured banter between opposition.

All-in-all, it was a grand occasion – and fans took to social media to welcome back the sport to Australia.

I don’t know if it was the absence. Or this has been special. But I have enjoyed the pants off this game. #REDvWAR — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) July 3, 2020

Aussie rugby is back on the box. Enjoying this. #REDvWAR #rugby pic.twitter.com/bKwMXYcW6V — The Rugby Ruckus Podcast (@therugbyruckus) July 3, 2020

There was one aspect of the match that few seemed happy with, however – the commentary.

Phil Kearns has regularly faced vocal opposition due to his seemingly one-eyed narration while rumours that the former Wallaby might try to oust Raelene Castle as CEO of Rugby Australia were also taken negatively by the wider public.

Kearns’ return to small screens around the globe on Friday night was certainly not received with open arms and fans vented their frustrations on Twitter.

God I’m already sick of Phil Kearns #REDvWAR — Brumbies Boy (@brumby_fan) July 3, 2020

It’s reassuring that the Aus commentators haven’t improved during the lockdown…..

Side not coping with the new laws (being pinged for old laws so far as I can tell) #REDvWAR #SUperRugbyAU #SuperRugby — Paul from New Zealand Sport Radio (@DrivingMaul) July 3, 2020

Again, it’s low hanging fruit. But Kearns is horrific. Sounds sad, boring and heaps whiny. Like a vegan at a BBQ. #REDvWAR — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) July 3, 2020

Kearns actually just sounds like a fan who’s a 5 beers deep making one-eyed offhand comments to his mate beside him — Jake Schmidt (@JakeSchmidt7) July 3, 2020

Yes. Adds no analysis at all. Compare with the role Justin Marshall does in the kiwi derbies, viewer deserves more — J.B. Claims (@jbclaims) July 3, 2020

Who’s got a petition going to get rid of Phil Kearns? #REDvWAR — the.honorable.fruitloop (@thatbigfattart) July 3, 2020

Im gonna start a petition for Kearns to never commentate a Tahs game again. At least try and be professional. #REDvWAR — Kieran L ?? (@kieran_shaker) July 3, 2020

Kearns doing his best to lower the price for Fox. #REDvWAR — Rugby Report Card (@rugby_podcast) July 3, 2020

Who is more bias towards NSW Phil Gould or Phil Kearns #REDvWAR — Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) July 3, 2020

Watching #REDvWAR replay – Kearns is absolutely appalling. Biased, not coherent, unfinished sentences. Surely Australian rugby deserves better. @greg_clarkie — Sydney NRC and OGDC Matt (@NrcSydney) July 3, 2020

Phil Kearns is a lot like Covid. There’s no vaccine to cure it, and for now, we just hope he goes away.

For someone who aspires to run Rugby Australia, his commentary bias is atrocious ?#fail #superrugbyau #REDvWAR — Qwine (@Qwine) July 3, 2020

Phil Kearns commentating whilst watching the Tahs lose warms the cockles of my little heart, it really does #REDvWAR — Rhys Knott (@buck_mitchell) July 3, 2020

@FOXRUGBY can you please sanction Phil Kearns. He’s an embarrassment. The way he’s thrown his toys out of the cot in the last 5 minutes is pathetic. Just like his attempted run at CEO. #REDvWAR — Nick McCarthy (@TheGenMcCarthy) July 3, 2020

@FOXRUGBY – I think you might have a problem. The top tweets referring to #REDvWAR last night all refer to your commentary rather than the game. Perhaps time for some self reflection on the part of one P. Kearns. Should have been done in iso really. — Retz Rants (@RetzRants) July 4, 2020

A number of the FOX commentators were let go during the shutdown period which means Kearns could be appearing even more frequently in the commentary box than in the past. Fans will either have to put up with the man they’ve come to hate or turn the volume down on their TV sets because it’s unlikely he’ll be moved off the airwaves any time soon.