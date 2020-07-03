Rugby is finally back in Australia. After almost four months of inactivity, Super Rugby returned to Australia on Friday night in the form of the new Super Rugby AU competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds finally put the sword through an 11-match losing streak against their local rivals and handed the Waratahs a 32-29 defeat. Six tries were scored in the contest and two yellow cards were dished out in a game that was laden with animosity. The players obviously missed being out on the park playing rugby – but they also appeared to miss the (sometimes) good-natured banter between opposition.

All-in-all, it was a grand occasion – and fans took to social media to welcome back the sport to Australia.

There was one aspect of the match that few seemed happy with, however – the commentary.

Phil Kearns has regularly faced vocal opposition due to his seemingly one-eyed narration while rumours that the former Wallaby might try to oust Raelene Castle as CEO of Rugby Australia were also taken negatively by the wider public.

Kearns’ return to small screens around the globe on Friday night was certainly not received with open arms and fans vented their frustrations on Twitter.

A number of the FOX commentators were let go during the shutdown period which means Kearns could be appearing even more frequently in the commentary box than in the past. Fans will either have to put up with the man they’ve come to hate or turn the volume down on their TV sets because it’s unlikely he’ll be moved off the airwaves any time soon.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now