Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Kiwi pundits reveal their World Cup brackets | The Breakdown

Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and Ricki Swannell deliver their Rugby World Cup predictions with mixed news for each of the top contending nations.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Avoiding 2019's costly mistake and 4 other talking points as Ireland face Tonga
J
Jon 2 hours ago

I had the game down as a potential potato skin for Ireland. Smart to play it like they did. They also wouldn't want to go into the SA clash with Samoa being there most recent real clash. Scotland are really the ones in the position Ireland were last WC, they will need to careful how they prepare for Tonga now. As will Ireland, putting in place a few more talks to keep momentum going into the SA game. A let up will need to happen in the following 2 weeks though, I wonder when their bye, and who their last pool game, is. That could complicate things. It will be hard enough playing 3 weeks of knockout rugby, they don't want to make it 6 or 7 for their players. That is the interest such a tough pool brings though.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

By AAP
Will Skelton of Australia looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Georgia at Stade de France on September 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Wallabies insist they haven’t made a final call on injured captain Will Skelton for their Rugby World Cup clash with Fiji even though the giant lock was missing from their final training session ahead of the pivotal game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australians filed into Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday for their captain’s run and their official team photo with no sign of Skelton.

He suffered a calf issue at training on Wednesday and was sent for scans with Wallabies assistant coach Dan Palmer saying that despite Skelton’s absence a final decision won’t be made until just before kick off on Sunday (Monday AEST).

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“We are giving Will (Skelton) as much time as possible to get ready for the game so he’s in treatment, he’s working with the physios at the moment so we’ll give him to the last minute to be ready,” Palmer said.

“Absolutely (he’s a chance to play) … there’s no mind games, we’re just giving him as long as possible to get ready as he’s an important part of our team and we’re prepared to do that.

“It’s only a minor strain hence why he’s still in the mix.”

During the team photo, lock Richie Arnold, who was named on the bench, wore a starting jersey while Matt Philip had the No.19 on his back in an indication he will now have a role in the match-day 23.

Veteran centre Samu Kerevi and Dave Porecki sat either side of coach Eddie Jones, with Palmer confirming the hooker will take over the captaincy if Skelton doesn’t play.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a massive blow to lose Skelton for their biggest game of the year, with the Wallabies all but guaranteed a quarter-final berth with a win over Fiji.

They’ve never lost to Fiji at a World Cup, with the last defeat coming in Sydney in 1954.

The Pacific Islanders fell to pool rivals Wales in a first-round thriller.

Australia will already be without spearhead prop Taniela Tupou due to a hamstring injury and first-choice halfback and vice-captain Tate McDermott after a head knock.

With a joint weight of around 270kg, the loss of Skelton and Tupou would dent the Wallabies’ plans to dominate Fiji at set pieces as they did against the Georgians.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Slipper has replaced Tupou at tighthead, following George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper as one of three Wallabies to play in four World Cups.

Slipper, 34, missed their opening game win over Georgia due to a foot injury and said he was excited to suit up again.

“I’m really confident my body at the moment as I’ve played a lot of rugby this year,” Slipper said.

“I have only missed the last two Tests so I get to get the opportunity to lace up this weekend and I’m 100 per cent ready to go.

“I’m excited to be out there putting on the jersey again as it’s something I really take a lot of pride in.”

Slipper led the Wallabies last year in the absence of Michael Hooper and then the pair were co-captains until Jones opted for Skelton for the World Cup.

He backed NSW Waratahs rake Porecki to handle the role if required.

“Given the opportunity, Dave will be superb,” Slipper said.

“He leads by example, but he’s just one of those players who’s really measured really calm, composed.

“He’s got the respect from the boys so if he’s given the chance he will do really well.”

Recommended

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Eddie Jones weighs in on TMO controversy

'Argentina really didn’t take a chance at all': Japan ready to exploit England’s shortcomings

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup
Search