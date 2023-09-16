Select Edition

Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 8 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments
Rugby World Cup

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

By PA
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Samoa opened their account at the Rugby World Cup after storming to a 43-10 bonus-point victory against Chile at Stade de Bordeaux.

A fairly even first half saw penalty kicks dictate the swing of the scoreboard but Samoa suddenly raced away with four quickfire tries to condemn Chile to their second successive Pool D loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samoa took an early lead through a Christian Leali’ifano penalty but Chile scored the first try of the game when Matias Dittus went over and Santiago Videla converted.

Despite being reduced to 14 when Ulupano Seuteni was sin-binned, former Australia fly-half Leali’ifano put Samoa back in front with two penalties.

Kicking proved to be crucial to snatch points as Matias Garafulic’s effort gave Chile the advantage but another Leali’ifano penalty edged Samoa 12-10 ahead.

Duncan Paia’aua scored Samoa’s first try of the game, pouncing on a grubber kick to cross, with Leali’ifano adding the extra for a nine-point lead at half-time.

Jonathan Taumateine claimed Samoa’s second just minutes after the break and a ruthless period saw Samoa extend their lead further when Fritz Lee crossed and Sama Malolo earned the bonus point with a converted try, scoring near the posts from a maul.

The game was reduced to 14 against 14 when Alfonso Escobar (Chile) and Ereatara Enari were sin-binned within a minute of each other but Chile’s miserable afternoon got worse when Esteban Inostroza was shown a yellow card within minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Malolo then earned his brace right at the death, which Lima Sopoaga converted, to cap a dominant afternoon for Samoa.

