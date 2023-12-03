Argentina look to end Blitzboks’ Dubai SVNS reign after making another final

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

International News

Key players ruled out ahead of New Zealand’s SVNS quest in Cape Town

French ProD2 outfit confirm signing of Wales great George North

'We want the best players to play for England- if they're not in the Prem, they're not able to'

Fiji international facing jail after guilty plea in court

More International More News

Trending Video

Ian Foster World Cup interview with John Kirwin | The Breakdown

All Blacks coach Ian Foster sits down with All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwin to discuss key reflections of the World Cup cycle and how the coach hopes to be remembered.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 31 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
International

Argentina look to end Blitzboks’ Dubai SVNS reign after making another final

By Finn Morton
Marcos Moneta of Argentina celebrates scoring the match winning try during the 2023 Sydney Sevens match between Argentina and Canada at Allianz Stadium on January 27, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Following a breakout season on the circuit in 2022/23, Argentina are through to another SVNS Cup final after overcoming New Zealand in a thrilling semi-final in Dubai on Sunday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand, Fiji and South Africa are traditionally the teams to beat in men’s sevens, but a new heavyweight of the sport has not just emerged but arrived.

Argentina claimed a somewhat surprising bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and that history-making achievement has spurred Los Pumas Sevens on to more greatness in SVNS.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

This time last year, Argentina had gone a long time without a title in sevens, but that 14-year Cup final drought came to a stunning end as they hit their stride in Hamilton.

Playing against the All Blacks Sevens at their home World Series leg – with sevens leaving New Zealand for the foreseeable future, too – Argentina shocked the world to claim gold.

That was the start of something special with Los Pumas Sevens also claiming Cup final honours in Vancouver and London on their way to a best-ever second-placed finish on the overall standings.

But with all that in the past, Argentina is intent on creating more magical moments in SVNS 2023/24. In the opening leg of the new season, they’re through to another final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a really tough match,” Argentina star Marcos Moneta told RugbyPass after the semi-final.

Related

Blitzboks debutant Quewin Nortje on the cusp of Dubai SVNS ‘dream’

Quewin Nortje’s first SVNS event couldn’t have been scripted any better up until this point.

Read Now

“Emotions (are) happy. We’re always looking to play these sorts of matches: quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

“There’s a big road to Paris and all of these matches will help.

“Versing New Zealand, nowadays they’re the best in sevens rugby – they demonstrated that last season. We always want to play with them to improve ourselves, improve our team. Really happy for the win.”

Argentina will face South Africa in the Cup final on Sunday evening which sets up a mouthwatering clash. As Moneta is fully aware, the Blitzboks are traditionally the team to beat in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa has won the last four Dubai SVNS finals on the bounce, and their dominance extends to six from eight dating back to 2014.

But that’s a challenge the Argentinian appeared more than eager to take on – although he didn’t know it at first.

Still drenched in sweat about 15 minutes after the semi-final, Moneta couldn’t stop smiling after being informed that South Africa is waiting for Argentina in the big dance.

“We were playing the match, they were playing before so I didn’t know that it was South Africa,” Moneta added.

“South Africa are really strong at this sevens. (I was) told that they won seven of the last nine, I don’t know if that’s true.

“They are strong, they have a lot of good players coming back – Rosko Specman, (Selvyn) Davids. They have a really good team.

“It’s going to be a tough match but we want to defend the gold medal that we won in London.”

Recommended

Bulked up Jordan Conroy given greenlight to keep 'big arms'

EXCLUSIVE

‘We scraped through’: Australia suffer ‘frustrating’ quarters exit at Dubai SVNS

INTERVIEW

How Black Ferns Sevens channel ‘pressure’ to stay ‘hungry’ for more SVNS success

INTERVIEW

‘Irish d***head’: Warren Gatland reveals his troll's 'sinister' ongoing campaign

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Bulked up Jordan Conroy given greenlight to keep 'big arms' Bulked up Jordan Conroy given greenlight to keep 'big arms'
Search