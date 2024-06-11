Argentina great Agustin Creevy offers services to RWC-chasing nation

Former Argentina captain Agustin Creevy has been in the Spanish national team’s camp this week to offer his expertise.

In the midst of Los Leones’ preseason camp ahead of a tour of the Pacific, where they will face Samoa and Tonga, they have been joined by the 39-year-old this week, who has helped with their scrum, lineout and breakdown work.

Creevy will only be with the team for three days of their camp, which began last week and will run until June 23.

The 108-cap Puma, Argentina’s most capped player, has taken on the role to help his friend and compatriot Pablo Bouza, head coach of Spain.

“I’m happy to be here these three days,” Creevy said to the Spain website (translated by Google).

“I am a good friend of Pablo Bouza and he called me to lend a hand in the scrum and here I am to live the experience. I practically just arrived, so we made the presentation and the truth is that everyone was very friendly and welcomed me with open arms.

“I think that Spain is a team with a lot of determination, that is moving forward and wants to progress with the aim of qualifying for the World Cup. Very similar to Los Pumas a few years ago. I came here to be with them, to give them all my knowledge and to help in the scrum, breakdown and the hookers with the line throws.

“To help where I have to and be part of the Spanish staff these three days.”

Bouza added: “He can help us a lot in the scrum, lineout and breakdown. The best thing about Agustín is that despite having more than 100 games with Los Pumas, he is a very humble person, with whom you can talk and who transmits very well and is always in a good mood.

“I have worked with him for five years. We had been talking since January and the opportunity arose when he finished playing with Sale Sharks and was able to come here.”

Creevy brought his one-year stay at Sale Sharks to a close at the end of the Gallagher Premiership season, and is yet to announce the next step in his career.