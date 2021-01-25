5:05am, 25 January 2021

The Ireland coaching group have selected a squad of 36 players for the upcoming 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships. Jonathan Sexton captain’s the squad for a second Six Nations campaign and there are two uncapped players named in the squad, Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole.

Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong makes the cut despite his lengthy injury lay-off. However, there is no room for Ulster back Jacob Stockdale, who misses out through injury.

Ireland have just two fixtures at the Aviva Stadium in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations hosting France in Round 2 and England on the final weekend of the Championship. In Round 1 Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium. Ireland’s first two fixtures of the 2021 Championships against Wales and France will both take place on Sunday afternoons.

Ireland’s third round fixture is at the Stadio Olimpico against Italy and in the penultimate round Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, commented, “Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.

Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us.”

Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

Backs (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster) 88 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 47 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 6 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 24 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 87 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 30 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 95 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster) 5 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 104 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 58 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 16 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 6 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 39 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 73 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 32 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht) 16 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 26 caps

James Ryan (Leinster) 32 caps

CJ Stander (Munster) 46 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 28 caps