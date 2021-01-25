The Ireland coaching group have selected a squad of 36 players for the upcoming 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships. Jonathan Sexton captain’s the squad for a second Six Nations campaign and there are two uncapped players named in the squad, Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole.

Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong makes the cut despite his lengthy injury lay-off. However, there is no room for Ulster back Jacob Stockdale, who misses out through injury.

Ireland have just two fixtures at the Aviva Stadium in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations hosting France in Round 2 and England on the final weekend of the Championship. In Round 1 Ireland will take on Wayne Pivac’s Wales at the Principality Stadium. Ireland’s first two fixtures of the 2021 Championships against Wales and France will both take place on Sunday afternoons.

Ireland’s third round fixture is at the Stadio Olimpico against Italy and in the penultimate round Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell, commented, “Since the Autumn international window the club season has had a good few disruptions and the cancellation of the European fixtures means there have been less opportunities for players to show form or to return from injury and get some minutes under their belts.

Tadhg (Furlong) hasn’t played in quite a while but he is ready to join the group. Unfortunately Jacob (Stockdale) will not be available to us.”

Ireland Squad 2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

Backs (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster) 1 cap
Keith Earls (Munster) 88 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 47 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 6 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 24 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster) 87 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 30 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 95 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster) 5 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 25 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 104 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 58 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 16 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 6 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 39 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 73 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 32 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht) 16 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 26 caps
James Ryan (Leinster) 32 caps
CJ Stander (Munster) 46 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 28 caps

