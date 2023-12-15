Ally Miller was happy to see Glasgow bounce back from the opening-round defeat in the Investec Champions Cup.

Miller picked the perfect time to score his first try for Glasgow Warriors as he raced 30 metres for the first of two touchdowns that earned a 12-11 win against Bayonne.

A week on from their home defeat to Northampton Saints, the Warriors lifted themselves off the bottom of Pool 3 and put themselves back in the hunt for a knockout place with a big reaction to their Round 1 performance.

“It was definitely a strong reaction to last week’s result and it was fun, real fun out there. We knew the crowd would be crazy and it was all about trying to silence them,” said 27-year-old back-rower Miller.

“We did a good job of that. We talked a lot about last weekend in the build up to the game and we knew it would be a big challenge.”

With Northampton picking up a second win on the same night with a 23-19 home win over Toulon, Glasgow moved up to third ahead of the game between Exeter Chiefs and Munster.

It was Miller’s first start of the season, and only his 20th game since switching his allegiance from Edinburgh. But he made a huge impact and scored a fantastic try.

“George Turner took the last man out and I took on their wing on the outside. He didn’t have the legs and I cheekily tried to run around to the posts,” said Miller.

“I’ve played sevens for Scotland and it was just part of a good team performance. We tried to get the ball wide and it worked out.

“We were all proud to put in a good performance for the fans who travelled out to watch us. There is a lot more to come from us.”

It was Glasgow’s 13th away win in the Champions Cup and now ranks alongside their other away wins in France against Toulouse, Montpellier, Racing 92, Lyon and La Rochelle.

