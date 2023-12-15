Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
29 - 7
FT
35 - 13
FT
36 - 17
FT
29 - 28
FT
37 - 27
FT
24 - 21
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

2

Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup

3

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

4

Harlequins confirm departure of 12-year veteran

5

Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Leinster player ratings vs Sale | Investec Champions Cup 2023/24

Second-half Leinster power surge proves too much for Sale

Bulls fall agonisingly short in thriller against Lyon

Sale player ratings vs Leinster | Champions Cup 2023/24

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton on Leinster and Jacques Nienaber

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about Leinster and how long it'll take for Jacques Nienaber to make a difference

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

England duo Tuilagi, Lawes named in magazine's Top 12 Hitters list
m
matt 1 hours ago

Scott Gibbs is up there.

Go to comments More News
Sir Wayne Smith explains new 'crow's nest' role with All Blacks and Black Ferns
f
frandinand 2 hours ago

What wouldn’t we give to have someone of his quality mentoring our coaches.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

'I took on their wing on the outside. He didn’t have the legs'

By PA
Ally Miller with the ball in hand for the Glasgow Warriors. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images

Ally Miller was happy to see Glasgow bounce back from the opening-round defeat in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller picked the perfect time to score his first try for Glasgow Warriors as he raced 30 metres for the first of two touchdowns that earned a 12-11 win against Bayonne.

A week on from their home defeat to Northampton Saints, the Warriors lifted themselves off the bottom of Pool 3 and put themselves back in the hunt for a knockout place with a big reaction to their Round 1 performance.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim ShowRugbyPass tv
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

RugbyPass tv

“It was definitely a strong reaction to last week’s result and it was fun, real fun out there. We knew the crowd would be crazy and it was all about trying to silence them,” said 27-year-old back-rower Miller.

“We did a good job of that. We talked a lot about last weekend in the build up to the game and we knew it would be a big challenge.”

With Northampton picking up a second win on the same night with a 23-19 home win over Toulon, Glasgow moved up to third ahead of the game between Exeter Chiefs and Munster.

It was Miller’s first start of the season, and only his 20th game since switching his allegiance from Edinburgh. But he made a huge impact and scored a fantastic try.

ADVERTISEMENT

“George Turner took the last man out and I took on their wing on the outside. He didn’t have the legs and I cheekily tried to run around to the posts,” said Miller.

“I’ve played sevens for Scotland and it was just part of a good team performance. We tried to get the ball wide and it worked out.

“We were all proud to put in a good performance for the fans who travelled out to watch us. There is a lot more to come from us.”

It was Glasgow’s 13th away win in the Champions Cup and now ranks alongside their other away wins in France against Toulouse, Montpellier, Racing 92, Lyon and La Rochelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

The England prediction Lee Blackett has made about Alfie Barbeary

Test head coach Borthwick and Richard Hill were at The Rec last Saturday to scout the Bath No8, the RPA’s U23 player of the month for November, and he went on to impress in his team’s 37-14 Investec Champions Cup win over Bath.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Disappointed Finn Russell lifts lid on his Scotland future Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup
Search