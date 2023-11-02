Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

All Black Luke Jacobson ‘stoked’ to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby

By Finn Morton
(Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Coach Clayton McMillan expects backrower Luke Jacobson to “play an integral part” in the Chiefs’ quest for Super Rugby Pacific glory in the years to come after the All Black re-signed with New Zealand Rugby.

Jacobson, who was a member of the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad, has recommitted to Waikato Rugby, the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2025.

The 18-Test All Black was regularly featured in the Chiefs’ First XV earlier this year. Jacobson started 11 games at No. 8, two at openside flanker, and was named on the bench once.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Luke is an outstanding player; he’s a workhorse, a consistent performer and considered a real warrior within our group,” coach Clayton McMillan said in a statement.

“Luke leads by example both on and off the field. He isn’t one to waste words and prefers to let his actions speak for themself.

“In the absence of some senior players who have moved on, I have no doubt Luke will play an integral part in providing the leadership and guidance our younger players will be looking for”.

Jacobson captained the New Zealand U20s – also known as the Baby Blacks – during their successful 2017 U20 World Championship campaign.

The loose forward has continued to impress as the skipper at Super Rugby level with Jacobson being called on to lead the Chiefs on multiple occasions.

With All Black Pita Gus Sowakula moving on from the Chiefs, Jacobson will likely embody more responsibility in a team that harbours genuine title ambitions.

“I’m stoked to sign on with the Chiefs, Waikato Rugby, and NZR for another two years,” Jacobson said.

“I love representing these teams and am very proud to be able to call myself a Waikato/Chiefs man and also and All Black. I’m hungry to succeed with these teams and tick off a few unticked boxes.”

