Rassie Erasmus urged to switch Test allegience after World Cup win

Toulon closing in on England pair with players spotted in city - repor

Leinster's 18-cap tighthead set to join Top 14 giants - report

Eddie Jones: Lack of Farrell appreciation, media overhype Smith

Jones picks Hooper to start for Barbarians days after criticism

Latest Feature

Fabien Galthié's French honeymoon is over

As public and media attitudes cool towards him, which version of the French coach will we see next?

France and Ireland dominate World Rugby Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year

Rugby Australia set sights on new coach as Eddie Jones walks

Leigh Halfpenny on why Wales vs Barbarians will be so special

Rugby Australia boss apologises for the state of the Wallabies

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

Eddie Jones' 'breaking point' revealed over his decision to walk
F
Fritz 25 minutes ago

If they wants to be winners again they must get Nick Mallett

How Pieter-Steph du Toit led the Springboks to another World Cup title
c
cs 42 minutes ago

Top shelf Nick. Trust you enjoyed the cup. Cheers.

‘Not good enough’: Rugby Australia reveal details of external Wallabies review

By Finn Morton
The players of Australia form a huddle at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Portugal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on October 01, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Rugby Australia has revealed details of an external review into the Wallabies’ 2023 season after their woeful Rugby World Cup campaign which was “not good enough for a proud rugby nation.”

Former Australian international Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison will partake in the review as part of a three-member panel along with industry expert Darlene Harrison.

Rugby Australia also confirmed in a statement that “a Pasifika advisor will also support the panel and process.”

“The panel will review the strategy and structure of the Wallabies’ performance environment in 2023 and aims to deliver its recommendations to the Rugby Australia board before the end of the year,” the statement read.

The Wallabies are without a coach following the resignation of Eddie Jones this week. Jones, 63, was unveiled as Australia’s’ head coach in January.

With coach Jones at the helm, the Wallabies failed to get off the mark ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Australia collected the wooden spoon in The Rugby Championship, were swept 2-nil in the Bledisloe Cup series, and lost a warm-up Test to France.

But things went from bad to worse as the 2023 Wallabies became the first-ever Australian side to bow out in the pool stage of a men’s Rugby World Cup.

Australia only won two of nine Tests in 2023.

In the wake of the disappointment of the disastrous campaign, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh believes the three-panel members can bring expertise and experience to the review.

“As rugby fans, we were all disappointed in the results at the World Cup – the performance was not good enough for a proud rugby nation like ours,” Waugh said.

“We had a new coach, new staff and a lot of new players – many of whom have only just started their careers, and who will be the future stars of Australian Rugby.

“The Wallabies have a proud history as one of Australia’s most loved sporting teams, and it is our responsibility as custodians to continually seek to improve performance and deliver a world-class program.

“Andrew, Justin and Darlene are highly respected, and I believe they possess the credentials to be able to deliver a thorough and considered external review.”

Andrew Slack represented 39 times as a centre, including at the inaugural 1987 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. Slack was made a member of the Order of Australia for services to rugby and has also been inducted into the Wallaby Hall of Fame.

Slack will be joined by fellow former Wallaby Justin Harrison on the board. Harrison played in the 2003 Rugby World Cup and is currently the CEO of the Rugby Union Players Association.

Harrison is also a popular commentator on Stan Sport.

Finally, Darlene Harrison has more than 20 years of experience in elite sport. Harrison spent time with the Australian Sports Commission and AIS in high-performance and executive roles for more than 10 years.

