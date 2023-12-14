Achilles injury forces Wales prop to retire at 31

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future

2

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

3

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

4

Steve Borthwick handed boost amid England back row injury crisis

5

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

United Rugby Championship News

Aphelele Fassi: 'I’ve got a better chance of making a difference if I start putting in consistent performances'

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'We are burning our assets into the ground': Bok greats on South Africa joining Six Nations
J
Jon 44 minutes ago

> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.

Go to comments More News
Glasgow withstand last-gasp Bayonne onslaught for one-point win
C
Clive 2 hours ago

Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as well

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Achilles injury forces Wales prop to retire at 31

By Josh Raisey
Samson Lee of Wales faces up in the scrum during the International match between Wales and Fiji at the Millennium Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Scarlets and Wales prop Samson Lee has been forced retire at the age of 31 after failing to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-cap Wales prop suffered the injury in South Africa in March last year, and has been fighting to return to full fitness since then. However, the Scarlets announced today the 2019 Grand Slam winner has been forced to hang up his boots.

Lee played 164 matches for the Scarlets across his twelve-year career, which included winning the Pro14 in 2017, having made his debut in 2012 at the age of 19. He made his Wales debut a year later against Argentina, earning the last of his 45 caps for his country in November 2020 against England.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim ShowRugbyPass tv
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

RugbyPass tv

After announcing his retirement, Lee said: “It has been a difficult 18 months. I have worked hard to try and get back playing again, but the Achilles hasn’t recovered as we all hoped it would.

“I feel as though I still had a lot to offer, both with the Scarlets and Wales, but I’m hugely proud, as a Llanelli boy, that I have been able to represent my home town, wearing the Scarlets jersey 164 times and also play for my country on the biggest stage.

“There have been plenty of highs, making my debut at the age of 19, brilliant wins in Europe and of course, that PRO12 title out in Dublin – a special day with a special group of people. There have also been the challenges of trying to battle back from some serious injuries.

“I was hoping there would be a few more years left, but it’s not to be. There’s a lot of fantastic young talent coming through here, especially in the front row, and I look forward to seeing how they get on over the coming years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d like to thank my family and friends, players, coaches and all the staff who have made it such a brilliant experience over the last 12 years and, of course, the fans, who turn up week in week out and give us such incredible support. Thank you all.”

Lee’s director of rugby at the Scarlets, Dwayne Peel, said: “It’s sad news for us all, Samson has been a big part of this club for a long time and a real character and leader within the group.

“We have all seen how hard he has worked to try to get back playing again, but he should be immensely proud of what he achieved for this club, one of our finest ever tight-head props and a player who gave his all for the jersey every time he played.

Related

Warren Gatland welcomes Rob Howley back with new role

Rob Howley will be back in the Wales senior men’s camp for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations, but not before he has taken a lead role with the Wales U20s side as they prepare for their own Championship campaign.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal
Search