Achilles injury forces Wales prop to retire at 31

Scarlets and Wales prop Samson Lee has been forced retire at the age of 31 after failing to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 45-cap Wales prop suffered the injury in South Africa in March last year, and has been fighting to return to full fitness since then. However, the Scarlets announced today the 2019 Grand Slam winner has been forced to hang up his boots.

Lee played 164 matches for the Scarlets across his twelve-year career, which included winning the Pro14 in 2017, having made his debut in 2012 at the age of 19. He made his Wales debut a year later against Argentina, earning the last of his 45 caps for his country in November 2020 against England.

After announcing his retirement, Lee said: “It has been a difficult 18 months. I have worked hard to try and get back playing again, but the Achilles hasn’t recovered as we all hoped it would.

“I feel as though I still had a lot to offer, both with the Scarlets and Wales, but I’m hugely proud, as a Llanelli boy, that I have been able to represent my home town, wearing the Scarlets jersey 164 times and also play for my country on the biggest stage.

“There have been plenty of highs, making my debut at the age of 19, brilliant wins in Europe and of course, that PRO12 title out in Dublin – a special day with a special group of people. There have also been the challenges of trying to battle back from some serious injuries.

“I was hoping there would be a few more years left, but it’s not to be. There’s a lot of fantastic young talent coming through here, especially in the front row, and I look forward to seeing how they get on over the coming years.

“I’d like to thank my family and friends, players, coaches and all the staff who have made it such a brilliant experience over the last 12 years and, of course, the fans, who turn up week in week out and give us such incredible support. Thank you all.”

Lee’s director of rugby at the Scarlets, Dwayne Peel, said: “It’s sad news for us all, Samson has been a big part of this club for a long time and a real character and leader within the group.

“We have all seen how hard he has worked to try to get back playing again, but he should be immensely proud of what he achieved for this club, one of our finest ever tight-head props and a player who gave his all for the jersey every time he played.