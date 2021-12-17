Select Edition

Rugby World CupEnglandNew Zealand

The game that made Maro Itoje a star in rugby

By Jim Hamilton

Jim Hamilton gives an analysis of the incredible performance of Maro Itoje in the Rugby World Cup semi final against New Zealand in 2019.

