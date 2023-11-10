Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

United Rugby Championship News

Zebre shock Sharks to claim first URC win in 29 matches

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match

Bulls dismiss Cardiff to claim top spot in URC

Plumtree addresses Sharks dire start to the season after shock flop

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Amy Rule and Chelsea Bremner reflect on the Black Ferns' tough WXV campaign

Having claimed just one win from their three WXV 1 Tests, the reigning World Champion Black Ferns had a difficult time in the debut WXV tournament, but the team were proud to don the black jersey all the same.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 18 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Zebre shock Sharks to claim first URC win in 29 matches

By PA
GettyImages-1748499398

Zebre Parma secured a first win since April 2022 after a nail-biting 12-10 BKT United Rugby Championship victory over Hollywoodbets Sharks at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian outfit had lost a record 28 games since that victory over Dragons and were indebted to three penalties from the boot of full-back Geronimo Prisciantelli and a further one from Jacopo Trulla.

The Sharks crossed for the only try of the game from Cameron Wright with Boeta Chamberlain tagging on the conversion and adding a penalty, but it was not enough to deny the hosts.

Video Spacer

Stormers head coach John Dobson on the challenge of facing Benetton in Treviso
Video Spacer
Stormers head coach John Dobson on the challenge of facing Benetton in Treviso

Defeat extends a poor start to the season from Sharks, who have now lost all four of their opening games and scored only six tries in the process and have yet to record a point as they sit rooted to the foot of the table.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘It’s unfair’: Hamish McLennan doubles down on Eddie Jones appointment ‘It’s unfair’: Hamish McLennan doubles down on Eddie Jones appointment
Search