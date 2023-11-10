Zebre shock Sharks to claim first URC win in 29 matches
Zebre Parma secured a first win since April 2022 after a nail-biting 12-10 BKT United Rugby Championship victory over Hollywoodbets Sharks at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
The Italian outfit had lost a record 28 games since that victory over Dragons and were indebted to three penalties from the boot of full-back Geronimo Prisciantelli and a further one from Jacopo Trulla.
The Sharks crossed for the only try of the game from Cameron Wright with Boeta Chamberlain tagging on the conversion and adding a penalty, but it was not enough to deny the hosts.
Defeat extends a poor start to the season from Sharks, who have now lost all four of their opening games and scored only six tries in the process and have yet to record a point as they sit rooted to the foot of the table.
