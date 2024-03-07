World Rugby refereeing rethink: Head coaches and talent ID roles
World Rugby has announced a new strategy aimed at transforming the landscape of rugby union match officiating worldwide.
Following the approval of a new global calendar and the expansion of the Rugby World Cups, this initiative introduces a structured approach to enhance the quality of officiating across the sport.
While the men’s Emirates World Rugby High Performance Match Officials structure will continue under the leadership of Elite Men’s Match Officials Manager Joël Jutge, two new head coaches are being added.
Brendon Pickerill will take over as Elite Men’s 15s Match Officials head coach, while Joy Neville will take up the equivalent role as Elite Women’s 15s Match Officials head coach.
Phil Davies, serving as the director of rugby, oversees an expanded match officials management group that now includes a new talent identification manager, the aforementioned match official head coaches for men’s and women’s 15s, a women’s pathway manager, and support for officials from emerging nations.
The selection group for this structure will be chaired by World Rugby Executive Board member Brett Robinson, including independent selectors Dave McHugh and Mitch Chapman, along with Jutge, Pickerill, and Davies.
The women’s structure mirrors this approach, led by Elite Women’s Match Officials manager Alhambra Nievas and newly appointed Elite Women’s 15s Match Officials head coach Neville. Su Carty chairs the selection group, which also includes Andrew Macpherson and Wayne Erikson, alongside Nievas, Neville, and Davies.
For sevens, the Elite Sevens Manager Paddy O’Brien is supported by High Performance Sevens Coach Craig Joubert, with John Lacey appointed as Talent Identification Manager for both men’s and women’s 15s.
The strategy also allows for specialist coaching support in areas such as scrum, lineout, performance, and mental well-being, involving experts like Alex Corbisiero and Richie Gray.
World Rugby say that an emphasis is placed on equality within the elite officiating structures for both men and women, ensuring a unified and integrated operation that promotes officials based on merit alone.
To support these objectives, the men’s and women’s officiating selection groups will be organized with independent chairs and selectors from both the northern and southern hemispheres, alongside the respective World Rugby referee managers.
This strategy is set to be implemented across all major elite club competitions, adopting a data-driven performance management approach to ensure consistency in officiating standards, regardless of the competition’s location. The aim is to achieve clarity and uniformity across all competitions.
World Rugby Director of Rugby Phil Davies said: “Rugby is a sport built on collaboration and communication, and it is imperative that we have a truly unified, clear and consistent approach across match officiating regardless of country or competition. This is important for officials, players, coaches and fans.
“This new strategy is an evolution, not revolution, but it does for the first time set us up for success, bringing all stakeholders – unions, coaches and players on to the same page regarding on-field focus, while implementing the foundation structures that will support match officials coming through the system and at the top as we accelerate into a new era for the sport.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Mind games. So obvious that it’s not worth wasting the breath to say it. Won’t work; no way England beats Ireland this year.2 Go to comments
I know the whole ‘best in the world’ thing is Borthwick trying to put pressure on Ireland and take pressure off England, but it’s such a weird statement. Is Ireland the best _active_ international team at the moment? Probably. But how do you judge the wider pecking order when the Boks and All Blacks have not played since October last year? Also in terms of quality, this has been one of the worst Six Nations for a while with France, England and Wales all really poor. You can say that Ireland have been the best of a bad bunch (although Scotland might still have a say), but ‘best in the world’ seems very premature. Brilliant motivation for the Boks, mind.2 Go to comments
I agree with him. We don’t know how good Ireland are. In fairness as RWC champs SA should hold the best team mantle until the upcoming matches with pretenders Ireland and New Zealand. I think this weekend will give us a better idea where Ireland are at. Teams have to play this weekend. Ireland could still lose the last two matches. The who’s the best stuff is just click bait nosnense. What is magic for Saffers and Irish fans is the upcoming series. What a great spectacle International rugby is!1 Go to comments
No Freddie Steward, A No. 8 who’s barely 100kg and a complete novice on the wing to face James Lowe. Good luck!! Ireland by 25+…..3 Go to comments
Earl and Freeman would probably get in on current form. Earl as a flanker though not an 8.7 Go to comments
Well, that’s England fired up.7 Go to comments
Ah, the arrogance of Irish rugby raises it’s head again! They must enjoy being the most hated team in world rugby because they continue to talk themselves as being untouchable! They forget that they are way behind England, France and Wales in titles and they quickly forget about being unable to get past the first knockout game of a world cup! A great winner handles that title with dignity and respect for others. An average winner just descends to trash talk and that’s all we get from the Irish.7 Go to comments
They are already miles ahead of them the golden generation eventually got the grand slam in 09 after years of falling short with triple crowns under Eddie O Sullivan. Never beat the all blacks and didn’t go to world cups with a serious shot of winning it. They where a great Irish team and probably the best ever at the time or at least a giant improvement on the 90s era Ireland but the current team are definitely better also it was 1948 not 1951 the only grand slam before them1 Go to comments
TYPICAL SAFFA STYLE .. TRUE COLOR S , EVENTUALLY SHOW .. PLEASE PAY CHILD MAINTENANCE WHILE YOU ARE AT IT ., BONGI BONGI . MATE . THAT IN ITSELF IS ABUSE . JUST LIKE TREATING A FEMALE REFEREE WITH DISDAIN.10 Go to comments
EVERBODY WAIT FOR IT !!! .. SAFFAS ARE GOING TO START FLYING INTO A EMOTIONAL BRAIN F , OVER THIS . LETS READ THE COMMENTS AND SEE IF I AM RIGHT105 Go to comments
No question that Jake Gordon had a very timely top class game in front of the right man. He had a similar standout game against Qld. Reds 2/3 years ago. If the Tahs can back up this win of great note over the mighty Crusaders, then Jake will have every chance to take a great opportunity to be right up there as a match day 23 player. However the way Qld. are playing, despite the loss last weekend, it is Tate McDermott who may have the better platform. I hope to be down at Suncorp this coming weekend, to see the Reds pay the Chiefs, and will thus have a good opportunity to really look at Tate’s game in a better degree of isolation and completeness than is possible form the TV screen. In conclusion, there was an interesting bit of discussion on Cameron Roigard before the game last weekend. The point was made that of the different types of scrum halves, he is relatively big and powerful at 1.83m and 88 kgs, and is the extra backrow type. Conor Murray is in that category too, at 1.88m and 93 kgs. I am surprised Jake Gordon only comes in at 1.83 m and 87 kgs….he looks bigger…..but he would be that extra backrow type as well. Tate is 1.79m, 82 kgs, Nic White 1.75 m, 80 kgs, Lonergan 1.84m , 80 kgs, and Fines-Leleiwasa 1.73m and 81 kgs. All very interesting to discuss, Nick. Thanks for the article.44 Go to comments
'For England to win, they need the crowd in full voice and willing them over the line' Maybe not throwing the ball away 25 times (22 of which were happily collected by the Jocks/South African) would also be helpful…..7 Go to comments
Bye bye Ozzie rugby……2 Go to comments
Billy V has been ineffective as an 8 for a number of years and should have been replaced 5 years ago, at least. I cringe everytime a journalist, coach or ex players says that experience is needed in the team. Most England players for the last 6 years are experienced at LOSING after playing badly. I like Gatland’s aproach of giving the young a chance. Ford is NOT the future.9 Go to comments
For England to win they must score the first try. If Ireland score first and get a 7-10 point lead the game goes out of England's control. They will chase the game, turnover penalties and concede maul tries as well as back line tries. England must start well and must score first.7 Go to comments
Frankly this version of the Crusaders may go from being NZs best team to their worst. The Waratahs will probably be near the bottom with them. The reality is that the Crusaders top match day 23 from last season only has a handful of survivors left, and would probably put 20+ points on this 2024 side. Think this will turn out to be more than just a ‘poor start’ like past seasons.3 Go to comments
Of course he will. Testosterone, growth hormone, some peptides.. 💥 boom 💥 right as rain, JUST like his world cup comeback.1 Go to comments
I remember watching England get destroyed by NZ in the SA World Cup when the late great Jonah Lomu scored 2 tries in the 1st 5 minutes. I think at half time Jack Rowell must have told his team to go out, play some rugby, don't worry about the scoreline and enjoy yourselves in the second half. Because that's what they did and in doing so outplayed the All Blacks with some thoroughly entertaining rugby. Maybe that's England's best game plan. Go out , play the game you love, enjoy yourselves and let the scoreline speak for itself. You got this!7 Go to comments
Irish fans definitely care, after the RWC break, it's part of the rebuild. Honestly the fans of all 6 Nations care to some degree, and this just reads like “why would I care when we've lost it”, not a comment on scheduling. French fans aren't fickle, and will be back. English fans are mostly sound, except those who fall for jingoistic blame-the-foreigners tripe in the right wing press (at least one of them here). I'm loving seeing Scotland doing well, hope to see Wales continue to rebuild with younger players, and you have to respect Italy determinedly getting a little better every year!24 Go to comments
With Savea, Cane, and Lachlan Boschier all in Japan, the lone quality 7 left in Nz is Dalton, and he has been hot and cold since his illness a couple seasons ago. Heaven help us if Razor thinks Christie is the answer at 7. He can tackle, and that’s about it. Maybe the Crusaders can ask Codie Taylor if he’s finished his paid six month holiday and can help out.1 Go to comments