Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
Today
14:15
U20
Today
14:15
U20
Today
14:45
Today
20:05
Today
22:35
Tomorrow
01:05
Tomorrow
03:35
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:45
Sunday
11:00
Six Nations

Italy captain Michele Lamaro: 'We’re getting there'

By PA
Press Association

Michele Lamaro believes Italy are steadily progressing but he will not be getting carried away by their spirited display away to France last time out until he sees evidence that they can back it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Azzurri go into Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match at home to Scotland buoyed by drawing 13-13 with Les Bleus in Lille a fortnight ago – and they would have pulled off an historic victory if Paolo Garbisi’s last-gasp penalty had not come back off a post.

However, captain Lamaro has endured enough false dawns while representing Italy to ensure he maintains a degree of caution amid the growing excitement that has played a part in 70,000 tickets being snapped up for the Stadio Olimpico clash.

“We managed to draw in France, but the previous week we had been on the floor after losing 36-0 to Ireland,” pointed out the Benetton back-rower.

“The perception is that one week we are heroes, the next we are a word that it’s probably better I don’t say.

“Those perceptions do not reflect reality. There are always going to be highs and lows in a team’s journey, but I believe we are heading in the right direction.

“We are growing little by little and we certainly have more chance of winning a game now than was the case two years ago or even last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Six Nations
Italy
09:15
9 Mar 24
Scotland
All Stats and Data

“But we need to remember that before the game against Wales last year (a 29-17 home defeat), we were having more or less the same conversation.

“And then in the game, we saw that there were still many things that we needed to improve.

“It’s not something that happens overnight, we need to grow slowly and never get carried away, because every time we have got carried away and believed ourselves to be on the verge of taking that next step forward, we’ve always found ourselves with our face on the floor.

“If we want to be competitive and cause difficulties for other teams, we need to fight with everything that is in us and put the best version of ourselves on the field.

“That’s not always easy, because being at 100 per cent in every game is something that probably no athlete can ever achieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s when you get to a stage where you being at 95 per cent is enough to beat other teams, that’s when you start to achieve important results.

“We’re getting there. We’re heading in the right direction.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
15
33
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Italy have failed to win any of their last 13 matches against Scotland although they were in contention for victory at Murrayfield a year ago before Blair Kinghorn’s late try for the hosts killed them off.

“We’ve known for a long time that Scotland are one of the best teams in the world, and in this Six Nations they’ve given yet more proof of this,” said Lamaro.

“They are a team who play an attractive brand of rugby that is difficult to defend. We need to stay together and try to put them under pressure.

“We know that if we play to our best level, we can compete in this game.”

Related

Game On! The story behind the rise of Portuguese women's rugby

Martyn Thomas finds out how the trailblazing women’s 15s rugby programme in Portugal has been given license to grow using initiatives that started in Wales.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

2

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

3

Why Ireland have the best back-row in world rugby

4

Watson's confusion after call from Townsend over Scotland axing

5

'Marcus is not the answer... I don't think he's got what it takes'

6

Toby Flood wants George Ford to start, queries Ben Earl's weight

7

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

8

England explain continued backing of George Furbank at full-back

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Michael 30 minutes ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

World Cup is over. It also is one tournament that lasts 1 month which gives you a badge for 4 years called world champions. Ireland are one of the best. South Africa are notoriously difficult to beat at home. The only benefits to Ireland this time is their used to going down there with their clubs. However, Ireland needs to bring a few new players down in the summer to play South Africa, and continue growing their relatively new rugby identity at the pinnacle of the game, against the best.

11 Go to comments
c
craig 47 minutes ago
'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

If Hansen or Erasmus said this I would listen. But coming from somebody like Borthwick, it means nothing. What exactly has Borthwick won? Nothing. His opinion means nothing

11 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 48 minutes ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Steve Borthdick needs to worry about his own team and crappy coaching skills before he starts making excuses before games by labeling teams things they aren't. I hope.ireland smash the living day lights out of England and this guy has more pressure heaped on his shoulders. Calling Ireland the best cause they are winning a tournament against extremely weak sides is becoming very old very fast but hey it's great as they will be in for a shock when they hit SA soil.

11 Go to comments
G
Gert 1 hours ago
Ex-Crusader loose forward named for Highlanders debut against Waratahs

Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!

1 Go to comments
G
Gert 1 hours ago
'It's unacceptable': Why Highlanders pair were axed from starting line-up

Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
Ex England captain claims Borthwick's team in midst of 'identity crisis'

Clear as day they have an identity crises. Borthers is finding the rugby in his DNA isn't going to work at international level with this group of players and he's now trying to implement something that's not natural to him. There is no clear direction. If you're playing for Scotland you know what the coach wants. If you're playing for England there must be so many different things running through your head that it's impossible to play in the moment and that's reflected in the basic errors and general confusion.

1 Go to comments
A
Andre 1 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Borthwick & Warburton should focus on their respective sides woes rather than singing Irish praises. SA are the current world champions and the Irish need to beat them in July to lay any claims, that is all there is to it.

11 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
'Marcus is not the answer... I don't think he's got what it takes'

Totally agree with Schalk. If Marcus were playing for Scotland people would rate him so much higher. He has just as much talent as a young Finn Russell, he's just not getting the opportunity which is why he will never reach Finn's level. Russell was always considered a rough diamond just like Marcus, it's only recently he's become a world class international ten. It's taken him a lot of highs and lows to turn that raw potential into consistency but the coaches encourage him to express himself and understand he will make mistakes. Marcus won't ever get that level of support and opportunity so he will never fulfill his potential, which is very sad.

4 Go to comments
T
Thomas 2 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Are Ireland the real world champions? No, they demonstrably aren’t. The headline is silly and foolish. Are Ireland the best rugby team in the world right now? Possibly, but how to establish that beyond any doubt? It’s basically individual people’s opinions.

11 Go to comments
0
007 2 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

Jorgensen is the most overrated and super-hyped Aussie player in the comp’. The Aussie media are forever looking out for the second coming of Tim Horan/Jason Little. They did it with Petaia, James O’Connor etc… the end result - consistently inconsistent performances by these young wunderkinds at state and international level.

1 Go to comments
K
Kabous 3 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

For a team that still cant pass the QF of a WC, its amazing how fond the Irish seem to be of the ‘being the best” tag. So much more pain waiting for them…

11 Go to comments
B
BlueMick 4 hours ago
Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

You are probably not allowed to link to other articles but the best response to this article is from Conor Neville “*Irish rugby thrust into role of pantomime villain*“ on the RTE website. I will link it to every Welsh and Scottish pal I’ve ever known! I’ve never laughed so hard.

33 Go to comments
C
Colin 5 hours ago
'First time in a while I’d seen weight of shirt feel heavy on players'

Continuity means playing the same players who failed previously. Clarity in selection of the best players available is better under Bwick than Jones but the clarity of a game plan with the best players is still missing and again we have a captain who is not neccesarily the best player in his position. Be like Gatland and trust younger players.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

“What you saw is a team that is trying to develop, a team that is trying to add layers to their game.” Some indicators (including leaks from English training) suggest training vastly concentrating on the defensive system for the first 3 games. I expect England to have more rounded training more attack/passing time going into the final two fixtures and therefore less handling errors. I expect a big step up from Scotland with England causing problems to Irelands attack. Ireland have no equal in my opinion in preparing for these big games. This will be a different Ireland also in some respects. I expect Ireland to prevail, but with England pushing them hard for most of the game. England-France last game will also be epic.

22 Go to comments
m
mjp89 6 hours ago
England explain continued backing of George Furbank at full-back

It's probably good for a team to have two drastically different 15s that they can pick depending on the opposition, really.

2 Go to comments
c
craig 6 hours ago
'The dark arts of causing as much havoc as he possibly can'

This kid isn’t anything special. Stop bleating

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 9 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Win the toss Ireland, kick high and deep. Make England sweat on the exit. No stupid penalties, Andrew Porter, no easy exits. Don’t let the very good and streetwise England pack turn the breakdowns in dockyard brawls at the outset. How this area is refereed will be crucial. Laxity will not be good for Ireland. I am interested to see Furbank remains at fullback. I had thought Steward might have been brought back for this game. I would see that as a positive on balance for Ireland, kicking high to pressure the England backfield. I am also relieved that Marcus Smith will start on the bench. That may prove to be a mistake by England, but then again, coming on later he may do damage. However he will face a very strong Irish bench…..Kelleher, Conan, Baird and Frawley are formidable men to bring on at the finish. The other four are no slouches either, though I would personally like to see Casey on the bench instead of Murray. I feel Casey has the better, faster pass, and is the rising player, who needs the game time to develop. One thing about that Calcutta Cup game, Nick. I thought the handling errors were stratospheric for this modern era of the game. Scotland especially started very badly. And you do allude to the errors by England in saying “England made too many turnovers which led to Scottish scores directly”. I would have thought a more accurate start by the Scots might have denied England that full ten point jump they got.

22 Go to comments
R
Rugby 11 hours ago
Why Ireland have the best back-row in world rugby

yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina

116 Go to comments
C
Chris 11 hours ago
'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉

11 Go to comments
R
Rugby 13 hours ago
A question of nationality

maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*

21 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE The five key factors Scotland will target for slick Italian job The five key factors Scotland will target for slick Italian job
Search