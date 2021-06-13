Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Mitre 10 Cup    

Watch: Reforging the Steelers | Episode 3 | RugbyPass Original Documentary

By RugbyPass

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

In Episode 3 of Reforging the Steelers, the up-and-down season continues against Taranaki and North Harbour, the results of which seals the fate for Counties. Despite the challenges facing the squad, there are a number of successful stories for the province, such as the growth of hooker Zuriel Togiatama. The team looks to finish on a high against Southland.

ADVERTISEMENT
No more false starts in battle for All Blacks No 10 jersey The extended 2021 season will finally allow for a proper head-to-head for the All Blacks No 10 jersey. Gregor Paul Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Mitre 10 Cup    

Watch: Reforging the Steelers | Episode 3 | RugbyPass Original Documentary

Search