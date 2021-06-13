Watch: Reforging the Steelers | Episode 3 | RugbyPass Original Documentary
In Episode 3 of Reforging the Steelers, the up-and-down season continues against Taranaki and North Harbour, the results of which seals the fate for Counties. Despite the challenges facing the squad, there are a number of successful stories for the province, such as the growth of hooker Zuriel Togiatama. The team looks to finish on a high against Southland.
