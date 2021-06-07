Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Mitre 10 Cup    

Watch: Reforging the Steelers | Episode 2 | RugbyPass Original Documentary

By RugbyPass

Watch Episode 2 of Reforging the Steelers, a RugbyPass original documentary series bringing you behind-the-scenes with Counties Manukau. 

In Episode 2 of Reforging the Steelers, we follow the team through rounds two to four as they try to get their season on track after an opening loss to competition powerhouses Tasman. We also meet winger Tevita Nabura as he tries to get his career on track after a rough couple of years.

