Mitre 10 Cup    

Watch: Reforging the Steelers | Episode 1 | RugbyPass Original Documentary

By RugbyPass

Watch the Premiere of Episode 1 of Reforging the Steelers, a RugbyPass original documentary series bringing you behind-the-scenes with Counties Manukau. 

In Episode 1 of Reforging the Steelers, the team get together after managing New Zealand’s lockdown under new coach Tai Lavea. New signings Dalton Papalii and Kieran Read join the team bringing new leadership to try and get Counties-Manukau back to winning ways.

Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie Victory breeds complacency A weak Super Rugby competition will continue to harm performances on the international stage. Gregor Paul Troubled waters Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens is cautious of NZR's proposed Silver Lake deal. Patrick McKendry

