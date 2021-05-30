Watch: Reforging the Steelers | Episode 1 | RugbyPass Original Documentary

3:49am, 30 May 2021

Watch the Premiere of Episode 1 of Reforging the Steelers, a RugbyPass original documentary series bringing you behind-the-scenes with Counties Manukau.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Episode 1 of Reforging the Steelers, the team get together after managing New Zealand’s lockdown under new coach Tai Lavea. New signings Dalton Papalii and Kieran Read join the team bringing new leadership to try and get Counties-Manukau back to winning ways.