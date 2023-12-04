Select Edition

NZ NZ
TOP 14

Watch - Major late blunder gifts France winger easiest try of his career

By Josh Raisey
Louis Bielle-Biarrey

France and Bordeaux-Begles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey may only be 20 years of age, but he will be hard pushed to score an easier try again in his career than the one he scored on Saturday.

On a snow covered Stade Charles-Mathon pitch against Oyonnax in the Top 14, the seven-cap international was on hand to pounce on a series of catastrophic blunders by fullback Justin Bouraux and fly-half Domingo Miotti to give his side a late win.

With Bordeaux trailing 23-22 with five minutes remaining, scrum-half Maxime Lucu had a long range kick to put his side in the lead. The kick drifted just wide, sparking a slapstick series of events which resulted in Bielle-Biarrey scoring.

Bourrax fumbled the kick under no pressure, which could perhaps be excused given the conditions, but that was followed by Miotti failing in his attempt to pick the ball up, leaving the France wing a free ball to dive on for the match-winning try.

All their teammate Maxime Salles could do was stand with his head in his hands wondering what he had just witnessed.

Take a look at the try:

Bielle-Biarrey’s unlikely try in the last minutes to give Bordeaux the win against Oyonnax
byu/El_remoo inrugbyunion

The win leaves Bordeaux in seventh place in the league, while Oyonnax sit in eleventh place.

 

