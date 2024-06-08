Watch: Electric Fijian superstar rips Blues for 55-metre solo try

The Fijian Drua’s first ever playoff game ended in disappointment with a 36-5 loss at the hands of the Blues at Eden Park, but winger Selestino Ravutaumada showed why he has been on Super Rugby Pacific’s best players this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old scored his seventh try of the season with a blistering run that cut open the Blues from over halfway. The dynamic runner has been a force all year, and is top five in line breaks in the competition.

The former Rotorua Boys High pupil, who originally had a stint with the New Zealand Warriors before joining the Fijian Drua, will be looking to add to his seven Fiji caps after his stellar Super season.

He was named the Drua’s player of the match for his performance, clocking 75 run metres on 8 carries, four defenders beaten, most of which came on his incredible try.

While the Blues got out to a healthy 22-0 half-time lead, the second half was much tougher as Ravutaumada’s try sparked a Drua resurgence.

ADVERTISEMENT

They kept the Blues scoreless until the 63rd minute when hooker Kurt Eklund crashed over, which Blues captain Dalton Papalii described as a “wake up call” for the team.

“I think its what we needed, it’s a bit of a wake up call that teams can just change,” he said post-match.

“The Drua, we know how dangerous they can be and we wanted to play in the right parts of the field and make them go the whole field.

“They held onto it and caught us by surprise, just them getting some dominant carries, getting us back on the gain line a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a good wake up call, new things can be chucked in our face and we’ve got to react and adapt on the field.”