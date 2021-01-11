Breakout Argentinian star flanker Marcos Kremer made a name for himself in the 2020 Tri-Nations as a bruising enforcer with a ‘no holds barred’ approach, flying around like a madman in defence and at the breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

His signature performance, 28-tackles in his side’s historic win over the All Blacks showed incredible physicality and brute strength, battering the All Blacks pack backwards at every opportunity.

Kremer got under the skin of the All Blacks early, pushing Shannon Frizell and drawing a retaliation from the All Blacks number 6 that conceded a penalty.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Jerome Kaino on why Antoine Dupont is the best halfback in the world

In the return test against the All Blacks Kremer squared up toe-to-toe with Akira Ioane, a dynamo himself, as tensions nearly boiled over in the second half after the flanker pushed halfback Aaron Smith as the scrum was resetting.

Returning to action in the Top 14 for Stade Francais, Kremer is earning a reputation as one of rugby’s biggest agitators after sparking a 30-man pile up against Toulouse.

Kremer took aim at French hooker Julien Marchand with an off-the-ball shove that the Toulouse rake took exception to.

In the ensuing chaos, Kremer is seen wrestling with up to three different Toulouse players before a convoy of opposition players toss the Argentinian to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being placed in a rather defenceless position, Kremer is attacked by more Toulouse players on the ground while another confrontation also breaks out. After getting up, Toulouse lock Joe Tekori goes after him again that nearly sets Kremer off, with fists cocked ready to throw punches.

The crazed scenes shocked commentators but bizarrely no cards were issued for the fracas, although Kremer’s Stade teammate Quentin Bethune left the field with a swollen eye.

Kremer later scored a try in the match but his side went down by a large score 48-24.

Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now