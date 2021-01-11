4:43pm, 11 January 2021

Breakout Argentinian star flanker Marcos Kremer made a name for himself in the 2020 Tri-Nations as a bruising enforcer with a ‘no holds barred’ approach, flying around like a madman in defence and at the breakdown.

His signature performance, 28-tackles in his side’s historic win over the All Blacks showed incredible physicality and brute strength, battering the All Blacks pack backwards at every opportunity.

Kremer got under the skin of the All Blacks early, pushing Shannon Frizell and drawing a retaliation from the All Blacks number 6 that conceded a penalty.

In the return test against the All Blacks Kremer squared up toe-to-toe with Akira Ioane, a dynamo himself, as tensions nearly boiled over in the second half after the flanker pushed halfback Aaron Smith as the scrum was resetting.

Returning to action in the Top 14 for Stade Francais, Kremer is earning a reputation as one of rugby’s biggest agitators after sparking a 30-man pile up against Toulouse.

Kremer took aim at French hooker Julien Marchand with an off-the-ball shove that the Toulouse rake took exception to.

In the ensuing chaos, Kremer is seen wrestling with up to three different Toulouse players before a convoy of opposition players toss the Argentinian to the ground.

Despite being placed in a rather defenceless position, Kremer is attacked by more Toulouse players on the ground while another confrontation also breaks out. After getting up, Toulouse lock Joe Tekori goes after him again that nearly sets Kremer off, with fists cocked ready to throw punches.

The crazed scenes shocked commentators but bizarrely no cards were issued for the fracas, although Kremer’s Stade teammate Quentin Bethune left the field with a swollen eye.

Kremer later scored a try in the match but his side went down by a large score 48-24.