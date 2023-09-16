Wallabies prop Schoupp looking for A-grade performance

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ben Kay: The stars are starting to align for England
N
Neil 7 minutes ago

“_They’ve sorted their defensive issues out_” After one game? I hope so, but one performance doesn’t erase 18-months of mediocrity.

Go to comments More News
'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 20 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Wallabies prop Schoupp looking for A-grade performance

By AAP
Blake Schoupp of ACT Brumbies celebrates winning during the Super Rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and ACT Brumbies at Allianz Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Schoolteacher-turned-World Cup prop Blake Schoupp is fortunate Wallabies coach Eddie Jones saw something in him that his students didn’t, with the youngsters back in Australia unimpressed by his efforts on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schoupp is set for his third Test when Australia take on Fiji in a high-stakes pool clash in Saint-Etienne as his whirlwind transition from the classroom to rugby’s biggest stages continues.

Last year, the 24-year-old health and physical education graduate took on his first teaching position at a Sydney high school, Edgeware, that specialises in troubled kids; many expelled from other schools with some returning from youth detention centres.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Schoupp said he shared a video with his students as he was due to leave to take up a training contract with the Brumbies, but they were far from excited.

“I actually put up one of my games on the big screen because all the kids were asking me and they were all like criticising me because they saw me walking around the field,” he said.

Related

World Cup winner says elite defence no longer in the Wallabies DNA

Conceding just one try in a game is something Wallabies fans can only dream of. But how about one try through an entire Rugby World Cup?

Read Now

Luckily for Schoupp, whose younger brother Aaron plays for NRL club Gold Coast, Jones liked what he saw in the front-rower who he famously described as “built like a brick shithouse”.

On the back of less than half a dozen matches for the Brumbies, he was on the plane to France and was part of Australia’s opening win over Georgia in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said playing in a World Cup was something he dreamed about as a kid while packing down for the Woonona Shamrocks in Wollongong, with his dad Brendon as coach.

Schoupp’s family has arrived in France minus Aaron, who is awaiting the birth of his first child.

Schoupp said his World Cup campaign was about making his parents, including mum Michelle, proud.

“It’s special, you know, this is why I do what I do, because I want to give them moments like this where they can see me … it’s moments like this that really makes me proud as a person.”

He said he hadn’t turned his back on teaching again in the future with the kids keeping him grounded while also making him appreciate his own upbringing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of the students hadn’t had a lot of schooling in the periods before they came to our school … it was about just being there and providing an environment for them to come to learn and get away from whatever was going on outside of their lives.

“I wouldn’t say more well-rounded but I do give credit to the job that I had because it gave me the opportunity to be appreciative of what I had at the time.”

Recommended

Wallabies rocked by giant injury scare

'We'll take that': All Blacks better but not without flaws in Namibia win

Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.'

FEATURED

'A big challenge from a big pack': Furlong on Tonga's almost 400kg front-row

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on
Search