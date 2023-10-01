Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Recapping the Springboks' big win | The Breakdown

South Africa and New Zealand hit Twickenham for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match, what unfolded was historic and jolted the World Cup favourites conversation.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 25 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 33 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Wallabies player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

By Ian Cameron
Australia's prop Pone Fa'amausili drinks water during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Portugal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, south-eastern France, on October 1, 2023. (Photo by Francis BOMPARD / AFP) (Photo by FRANCIS BOMPARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Wallabies player ratings: The Wallabies managed to secure a victory against Portugal, but it was far from a convincing display from the Australian outfit. While they came out on top, they struggled to impress against the Tier 2 nation, who had just a 9 per cent probability of beating at Eddie Jones’ men at the start of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of attacking shape was evident once again, with the Wallabies backline playing like a scratch side on the first day of pre-season training.

Here’s how we rated the Wallabies players:

1. Angus Bell – 6/10
Bell had some solid moments in the scrum and grabbed a meat pie with 25 minutes on the clock. Still, Australia’s scrum was less than convincing, even if it was more on the tighthead side that they struggled.

Video Spacer

Fiji post-match presser 39-9-2023
Video Spacer
Fiji post-match presser 39-9-2023

2. Dave Porecki – 6.5
Porecki’s lineout throwing was generally accurate, and he contributed well in the loose with his work rate. Manhandled the opposition at times, which is what you’d expect given the vast gulf in resources between the two sides.

3. James Slipper – 4
The history-making prop had a face like a slapped arse when cameras picked him up before kick-off, but it didn’t translate into fireworks on the pitch. Struggled in the scrum at times and had a relatively quiet game in the loose with the exception of a couple of dominant contacts.

4. Nick Frost – 5.5
Frost was reasonably effective at lineout time and carried competently on a couple of occasions as well as making some strong tackles. Didn’t come back in the second due to a knee injury.

5. Richie Arnold – 6
The hulking Toulouse second row definitely had his moments – not least his 18th-minute try – and added heft when Australia eventually got their maul game up and running. Some good handling in the loose.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Tom Hooper – 6
A player still in his Test infancy, Hooper had a decent day at the office and tackled his guts out. You’d have liked to see him impose his 6’7, 122kg frame a little more effectively on what was a largely amateur pack in front of him.

7. Fraser McReight – 7.5
One of the few bright spots for the Wallabies, McReight was relentless at the breakdown and made several crucial turnovers. Deserved his 47th-minute 5-pointer.

8. Rob Valetini – 7
Valetini had a really solid game and made plenty of effective carries. Still, the Portuguese weren’t exactly cowed by his presence. Kept on coming.

9. Tate McDermott – 6
Often outplayed by livewire Samuel Marques, McDermott showed some quick thinking around the fringes and kept the tempo up, but he had to work hard for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Ben Donaldson – 6
A replacement after a late Carter Gordon withdrawal, Donaldson had a mixed day with his kicking out of hand, although he was a bit more accurate off the tee. The Waratahs’ standoff would follow a whopper touch finder with a duffed kick or shanked penalty. Vexingly inconsistent. A TMO review saved his blushes after getting rinsed by a Portugues attacker in the 36th minute, with the commentators conveniently blaming Nick Frost instead.

11. Marika Koroibete – 6
Koroibete has long been one of the Wallabies’ most consistent performers, but this was pretty average stuff. Showed glimpses in attack, flopping over for a late try in the 72nd minute. The Wallabies used him as a violent crashball option and he put in some shuddering hits (just ask Nuno Sousa Guedes). Struggled to contain the slight but fleet of foot Portuguese attackers.

12. Lalakai Foketi – 5
Was a veritable brick wall in defence and showed a couple of flashes of brilliance in attack in the first half, boasting pace that most wingers’ would give a left arm for. Was very lucky to avoid a card for a late headshot on the Portugal halfback.

13. Izaia Perese – 7
Opened his World Cup account with a big bounce on a Portuguese centre, Perese looked dangerous at times and made some good defensive reads. A source of rare front-foot-ball for the Aussies, who’ve struggled in this department all World Cup. Against that, Portugal found it too easy to get on the outside of the Wallabies cover.

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase – 5
As formidable winger as you’ll find at this World Cup, Nawaqanitawase had limited opportunities to showcase his skills, and he didn’t capitalize on the chances he had. Also looked a little vulnerable at times in defence against some extremely impressive footwork from Os Lobos’ backline.

15. Andrew Kellaway – 5
Moped up a dropped ball from Donaldson with his first touch. Was solid under the high ball and made some good territorial kicks, but he couldn’t break through the Portuguese defence quite as Aussie fans might have expected.

Related

How the Wallabies could still survive Pool C

The Wallabies' World Cup in France remains alive - for another day at least - with Fiji failing to secure the maximum points needed to secure their quarter-final berth.

Read Now

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Matt Faessler – 5
Faessler came on to shore up the scrum, but his impact was minimal. Got a yellow card for a maul infringement.

17. Blake Schoupp – 5
Schoupp had limited time on the field and didn’t have much of an opportunity to make a significant impact, with Australia’s middling scrum not improving.

18. Pone Fa’amausili – 6
The giant tighthead Fa’amausili copped a huge hit to his knee but just about survived. The former No.8 didn’t provide much stability in the scrum but added huge physicality in defence.

19. Rob Leota – 7
Got a cameo in the first half as a temporary replacement and brought energy and aggression when he came back on after halftime for Nick Frost.

20. Josh Kemeny – NA
Kemeny had limited time to make an impact.

21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa – 5.5
Fines-Leleiwasa brought some energy to the game and added a spark to the Wallabies’ attack in the last 10 minutes.

22. Samu Kerevi – 3
Axed by Eddie Jones before being recalled as an injury replacement. In a throwback to 2019, Kerevi managed to get bunkered for leading with a forearm to the head.

23. Suliasi Vunivalu – 5
A bit of a World Cup flop, the former NRL ace had limited time to make an impact, and he struggled to get involved in the game.

Related

Another coach backs embattled Wallabies boss Eddie Jones

Australia are still in the World Cup and scrum coach Neal Hatley says Eddie Jones is as “desperate to win” as ever.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Sebastian Negri: 'Italy have earned respect and credibility. We let ourselves down' Sebastian Negri: 'Italy have earned respect and credibility. We let ourselves down'
Search