Wallabies player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have retained the Bledisloe Cup for yet another year after a rampant second half saw the hosts take the match 57-22 at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The Wallabies, after the first match of the series, had given their supporters the dare-to-dream with many fans hoping the gap had narrowed between themselves and their trans-Tasman rivals. Especially going into the sheds down 21-15 at halftime with some momentum.

Yet it wasn’t to be.

What went wrong for the Wallabies in their record loss to the All Blacks?

What was patently on display this evening is the Wallabies have not learned from their mistakes, as they continue to make the same errors with their line out options and with the ball in hand that takes the pressure off the All Blacks and puts such pressure firmly back on themselves.

At times it was a display of stunning stupidity as repeated errors allowed the All Blacks into the game and also allowed them to take the game from Australia when the match was in the balance.

How did the Wallabies rate in the loss?

1. James Slipper – 6.5/10

Toiled hard in the engine room and was fearless coming off the line as usual. Did everything to give his side a platform to work off. Can hold his head high.

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – 5.5

A night to forget for him. Why the Wallabies chose to throw to the tail of a lineout in the wind, again after last week’s issues, is a mystery. When on attack and with a man up, it was not the right option and a player of his experience should have known that.

3. Allan Alaalatoa – 6

Like his fellow prop, he worked tirelessly to give his side a platform to work off and didn’t let his side down.

4. Darcy Swain – 5.5

Wasn’t as influential as last week and got caught out in defence by an Aaron Smith snipe. Notch this one up to learning.

5. Matt Philip – 6.5

Worked hard in the tight and caused the All Blacks some issues at the lineout. Brought some much-needed controlled aggression and appears to have done enough to retain his place in the starting XV.

6. Lachlan Swinton – 6.5

Was aggressive and enthusiastic as expected and did his job as a ball runner one to two passes wide of the ruck. His performance tonight was controlled and he didn’t let his side down with silly penalties as some had feared.

7. Michael Hooper – 7.5

Another superb performance by the Wallabies skipper. Despite being on the losing side, he was the best back-rower on the park. Just needs to keep turning up and driving this young Wallabies side around the park.

8. Rob Valetini – 7

A really strong performance by Valetini and although he may not have the ball skills of Harry Wilson, he is fearsome into the contact and caused the All Blacks issues every time he carried. One of Australia’s best tonight.

9. Tate McDermott – 8

A brilliant performance and was a threat to the All Blacks all night, be it at the base of the scrum, recycling the ball, and also as a support player. He will be marked up even closer moving forward as he made a statement tonight about the player he is going to be for Australia.

10. Noah Lolesio – 4.5

Obviously talented but his option taking and understanding of game management is lacking. After the intercept try of last week, he should not have even thought of throwing a cut out pass this week. But he did! He appears to be rushing to a result, as opposed to trusting a process of breaking a team down when the opportunity was there. His exit kick to Richie Mo’unga was dreadful. A Premier Grade Club player wouldn’t have made that error and it’s an option a Wallabies No 10 in a Bledisloe simply should not have made.

11. Marika Koroibete – 6.5

Really looked to impose himself on the game which was encouraging and required. Would have liked to have seen him get some ball in space more often.

12. Matt To’omua – 5

A really poor performance from such an experienced player. Why would he have thrown that cut-out pass, especially after the intercept try to open the scoring had shown the All Blacks wingers position themselves up the park in such scenarios. The space was behind – it was always behind – but he failed to exploit that and it cost the Wallabies dearly.

13. Hunter Paisami – 5

Not his best performance. When running down the left edge, carried the ball in the right hand so close to the line indicated he may not have the requisite skillset or wasn’t mentally alert on this occasion as to how to maintain a momentum play as all he did was essentially turn over possession. Has better rugby in him.

14. Andrew Kellaway – 7

Scored two tries for his side that will be memorable for him in an otherwise forgettable night. Has done enough to retain selection.

15. Tom Banks – 6

Had some good touches of the ball and showed again the ‘X Factor’ in attack he can bring, but wasn’t a real presence in defence. Not that should all be blamed on him as collectively it was an abysmal defensive effort in the second half.

Reserves:

16. Jordan Uelese – 5

Didn’t bring the impact desired and was part of a scrum going backwards.

17. Scott Sio – 5

Has been a wonderful servant to Australian rugby but didn’t really bring much impact.

18. Taniela Tupou – 6

Had some quality touches with the ball but part of a bench that got outworked and out enthused.

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – 5.5

Looked to impose himself but the game was gone.

20. Harry Wilson – 6.5

Looked dangerous and attracted numerous defenders when in possession.

21. Nic White – 6

Had some nice touches and looked to keep his side busy and up-tempo as required by a finishing 9.

22. Len Ikitau – N/A

Didn’t see enough

23. Reece Hodge – N/A

Didn’t see enough.