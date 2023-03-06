Wales wing Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Six Nations
Wales wing Alex Cuthbert will miss the rest of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations with a foot injury.
The 32-year-old has been ruled out of the final games of the championship away to Italy and France.
Cuthbert came on as a replacement against Ireland and Scotland but did not feature in the home defeat to England.
Wales, who are bottom of the table after losing three games, have decided not to replace Cuthbert ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rome.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Join Free
Latest Comments
Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip BidwellGo to comments
Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.Go to comments