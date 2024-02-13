Wales squad update confirms bad news about rookie Archie Griffin

Wales have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Guinness Six Nations round three game with Ireland as front row newcomer Archie Griffin has been released from the squad following a knock sustained on his debut last Saturday against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old tighthead made his Test debut when sent into the Twickenham fray on 54 minutes for Keiron Assiratti, but he didn’t get to finish out the round two match as he was hurt in the closing moments of the 14-16 defeat.

He has now been sent back to his club Bath to rehabilitate his injury. A statement read: “Archie Griffin (Bath) has been released from the squad due to a knee injury picked up during Wales’ 16-14 defeat to England on Saturday.

Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now Can anyone beat Ireland? The Boks Office discuss | RPTV The Boks Office discuss Ireland and France’s performances in the opening round of the Six Nations. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“He will continue his rehabilitation back at his club. A replacement will be confirmed in due course.

“Tom Rogers (Scarlets) remains with his club for rehabilitation for a chest injury sustained during Scarlets European Challenge Cup match against Clermont Auvergne on January 13. He will not join up with the squad.”