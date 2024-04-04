Wales' latest international signs new Scarlets deal

Scarlets and Wales tighthead prop Harri O’Connor has signed a new contract with the club.

The Yorkshire-born prop made his senior debut in 2020, and has gone on to make 36 appearances so far, including 15 this season.

The 23-year-old became Wales’ latest international in March, earning his first cap from the bench in the Guinness Six Nations loss to Italy in Cardiff, an experience he described as a “dream come true”.

“It has been an incredible few years for me,” he said after his new deal was confirmed. “From making my senior debut for the Scarlets and playing alongside my younger brother, then touring with Wales and winning my first cap.

“For me now, it is about continuing to push on and develop my game, play regularly for the Scarlets and try to add to that cap.

“I am fortunate that the club have had confidence in giving opportunities to young players and we feel we are building something here for the coming years. I have learnt a lot from the experienced players in the squad about what it means to wear the Scarlets jersey and I’m looking forward to playing my part in moving the side forward.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “It was fantastic to see HOC win his first cap during the Six Nations. In terms of prop forwards, at 23, he is still learning the trade and is one of a number of talented young front-rowers we have at the club.

“Like the players we have already re-signed for the coming seasons, they are going to be a big part of this club. We are rebuilding the squad and are excited about players like HOC who have so much potential at this level.”